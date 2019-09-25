A ride to remember fallen heroes

The names number in the hundreds, and so do the miles being traveled to recognize the men and women from Illinois who lost their lives in the military conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Gold Star 500 is an endurance cycling event designed to honor state residents who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving the nation. The group of riders passed through the area Tuesday before departing the Army National Guard Readiness Center and Army Aviation Support Facility in Kankakee to begin the next leg of their 500-mile journey Tuesday.

Gold Star 500 is an annual event of the Gold Star Mission, a nonprofit organization that honors and supports Gold Star families by preserving the memory of fallen heroes through service to others in need.

The cyclists, many of whom are veterans and service members, began their long journey at the Illinois Army National Guard’s Marseilles Training Center Monday and rode through Kankakee County and the surrounding region the following day. This five-day journey takes them through many of the communities where the fallen heroes served. The ride will end during Gold Star weekend on Friday at the First Division Museum at Cantigny in Wheaton.

“It is important that the Gold Star families know that we have not forgotten what these men and women did for us,” said David Helfrich, president of Gold Star Mission and a lieutenant colonel in the Illinois Army National Guard. “It is more important that the American public never forget.”

“The nearly 300 made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting and aiding people of foreign lands, people they likely never knew or even met. They died so others could have a better life. Their names must live on,” said Eric Murray, ride director. “The intent of this ride is to carry the torch of personal sacrifice in honor of these service members, to carry on their stories, their courage and to honor the legacy of their names.”

Chuck Kitson, Gold Star Mission director of operations, participated in the ride for the third time.

“It’s an honor to get out here and raise awareness so people will never forget the sacrifice Gold Star families make for the price of freedom,” said Kitson, from Springfield, who served 30 years in the Army National Guard. “It’s all about raising awareness and making sure service members are never forgotten.

“We continue to say the names of the fallen before each leg of the ride. We are making sure fallen service members are never forgotten,” said Kitson.

Michael Graves, of Decatur, also participated in the ride for the third time.

Graves, who served in the Army for 24 years, rides to raise awareness of the sacrifice of so many. He is also riding to raise funds and awareness of the Gold Star Mission scholarship program to ensure higher education is possible for family members of Illinois service members who lost their lives.

Gold Star Mission has raised more than $70,000 in scholarship funds. It’s Graves’ hope that enough money will be raised to present the 100th scholarship this year.

For more information about Gold Star Mission or to donate to the scholarship fund, visit goldstarmission.org.