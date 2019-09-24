Five interesting facts about the Carter Family

First family of country music

The Carter Family widely is considered the most influential group in the history of country music. That point is emphasized in “Country Music: A Film by Ken Burns,” an eight-part documentary film airing on public television. Part 7 airs at 8 p.m. tonight on WTTW11.

Who exactly are they?

The original group consisted of patriarch A.P. Carter; his wife, Sara Carter; and his sister-in-law, Maybelle Carter. That group existed from 1927-44.

Successors followed

After the original Carter Family split up, Maybelle and her daughters, Helen, June and Anita, formed a second version. A third version, featuring two grandsons of the original group, came later.

You know the songs

Even if you never have heard of the Carter Family, you certainly have heard some of their trademark songs. “Can the Circle Be Unbroken” and “Keep On The Sunny Side” are prime examples.

A country couple

June Carter married music legend Johnny Cash On March 1, 1968. They formed a uniquely close relationship until they died months apart in 2003.