Come see us at the 16th Annual Senior Fair

The Daily Journal will host its 16th annual Senior Fair on Wednesday at Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene. It’s a free event which offers a full day of activities.

The church is located at 1000 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee. Doors open at 8:15 a.m. for registration, and everyone who registers will be entered to win door prizes and receive a goody bag that includes information and special offers from area businesses.

The day will start with a welcome from event emcee Phil Angelo followed by informational presentations throughout the day. Again this year, visitors will be able to try their luck at a game of bingo or the ever popular spin & win wheel.

Forty vendors will offer information, screenings, samples and demonstrations. AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital will offer blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol screenings.

Senior Fair also will feature seminars on staying active and connected. Information on how to take care of your prescriptions and volunteer opportunities will be offered. Returning this year is the Elder Care Room, which will address the challenges that arise when taking care of those affected by dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

A lunch break will take place from noon until 12:30 p.m. Tickets for the $2 boxed lunch can be purchased at the registration tables.

Emcee Angelo will end the day at 3:30 p.m. by announcing the winning tickets for door prizes.

Visitors should make sure to register for door prizes when they arrive, and must be present to win.

For more information contact Liz Madsen at lmadsen@daily-journal.com or 815-929-7496.