Bradley seeks online openness

BRADLEY — If you Google “village of Bradley” and choose the first entry, you’ll endure disappointment before encountering progress.

The website returns with the message, “Forbidden: Access is denied.” That’s the village government’s old site, il-bradley.civicplus.com.

Go down a few entries and you’ll find bradleyil.org — the new and improved site. This is part of Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson’s promise for greater openness. He took the helm in April.

One convenience of the new website is the ability to quickly find village board meeting minutes and agendas. Previously because “village board” was the last alphabetically among Bradley’s committees, it followed obscure bodies such as the fire pension board, requiring users to scroll far down.

Although the Bradley website includes a section for minutes for the various committees, it does not post them for most of the meetings, except the village board itself. It is not alone. Kankakee also does not post its minutes for subcommittees. Bourbonnais and Manteno, however, do for most of theirs.

The Bradley website also features a “transparency portal,” which promises to include a lot of information for residents. The new website states as fact that village board meetings and subcommittee sessions are streamed live on the village’s official YouTube channel. That has yet to happen.

In 2018, the village took video of a few of its meetings, then stopped. Those videos were on Bradley’s website at one point, but are no longer there. The YouTube channel is not yet set up.

Village administrator Catherine Wojnarowski said Bradley plans to add meeting videos and plenty of other information to the website, but it will take time. With the new site, she said, the village is saving money. For instance, it will no longer spend $20,000 for website hosting, she said.

At the top of its “transparency portal page,” the village notes the Illinois Policy Institute has developed a “Ten-Point Transparency Checklist” for best practices for government openness.

The village has a long way to go with the checklist, which, among other things, requires approved vendor contracts and five years of third-party searchable expenditures, neither of which Bradley discloses online.

The village, however, posts its collective bargaining agreements, another checklist recommendation.