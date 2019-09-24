Bourbonnais Township Park District orders scarecrow removal

BRADLEY — Scaring birds is one thing. Offending humans is quite another.

That’s the message of the Bourbonnais Township Park District, which ordered the removal of a local group’s scarecrow at Perry Farm Park. It was deemed controversial and inappropriate.

The scarecrow was the work of Connect Kankakee, which favors less restrictive immigration policies. It depicted a small child as a scarecrow in front of a piece of fence. Looming behind the child was a dark figure of a man labeled ICE, a federal agency responsible for immigration enforcement, which has been involved with separating migrant families at America’s southern border.

The scarecrow was set up Friday afternoon as part of the seventh annual Scarecrow Hollow Contest & Fest, which was Saturday.

About a half hour after Connect’s scarecrow was put up, it was ordered down. Connect member Lynn Bos said she was talking to another member across the street from Perry Farm on Kennedy Drive when they saw park district employees taking photos of it. Then the employees started to take it down.

The members walked across the street to ask what was going on. They were told that police had called in about the scarecrow and found it offensive. The employees, Bos said, were friendly.

While Connect knew about the policy against offensive and inappropriate scarecrows, they figured that applied to such things as nudity and profanity.

“There is nothing in our caricature that was offensive. What is offensive is children being separated from their families,” Bos said.

Hollice Clark, the park district’s executive director, said the employees took the photos and sent them to him. He made the call that the scarecrow was offensive and ordered it down. It was the first such instance in the seven years of the scarecrow contest, he said.

“There has never been a political statement before in the contest,” Clark said. “This was offensive to the law enforcement community. I received phone calls.”

Connect Kankakee has been vocal in its opposition to Kankakee County accepting ICE detainees in the local jail, which brings the county federal money.

Because of the latest controversy, a number of people have offered to let Connect display the scarecrow at their houses. Bos said her group appreciates such suggestions, saying it wants to send the scarecrow on a local tour.

A post on Connect’s Facebook page about the scarecrow removal generated nearly 250 comments.