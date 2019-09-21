The Mike Szostek file

Director of Esports at Olivet Nazarene University

Personal: 30. Hails from DeMotte, Ind., where he was a graduate of Kankakee Valley High School in Wheatfield, Ind.

Education: Noted in high school for playing in the band and orchestra. Among the “three dozen” instruments he can play are the cello, clarinet, guitar and percussion.

Music major at Olivet. Masters in Music Technology from IUPUI (Indiana University Purdue University at Indianapolis). Hopes to pursue a doctorate in game design.

Much of his electronic skill has been self-taught. “I’m the person who can hook up your TV or game console.”

Profession: Three jobs at Olivet, Director of Esports. Adjunct Professor in Arts and Digital Media (Among the things he can teach, motion capture of a move to be inserted into a video game.) IT System Administrator. Works about 60 hours per week.

His own favorite game: Uncharted for Playstation, a sort of cross between “National Treasure” and “The Mummy.” Has been playing games since age 2. His mom now says she’s sorry for ever grounding him from Nintendo.

Community: Raises money for charity by participating in and organizing tabletop games. Has helped the homeless and Children’s Miracle Network, among others.

Relaxes: Reads fantasy novels. Enjoys “how-to” build something. Likes role playing and tabletop games.