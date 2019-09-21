KCC hosts job fair and preparation workshops

Daily Journal staff report

Kankakee Community College will host its annual fall job fair from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 3 in the KCC College Center.

The job fair is free and open to the public. All attendees should dress professionally and bring resumes to distribute to employers.

To further help potential employees prepare, KCC will offer job fair workshops.

“Preparation is a key to success for attending a job fair,” said Kim Schott, KCC career services coordinator.

Workshops include “Working a Job Fair: How to Improve Your Odds,” on Wednesday. Other sessions concentrate on resumes, cover letters, job search skills and interview skills. Job fair workshops are listed at kcc.edu/careerservices.

More than 50 businesses and industries will be at the job fair. Employers will conduct pre-screening interviews for full- and part-time positions. Manufacturers will be available to answer questions, accept applications/resumes and to demonstrate their products.

“The job fair is an ideal setting for students, graduates, veterans and community members to learn more about area employers and current opportunities,” Schott said. “We want participants to dress professionally, bring resumes and to enjoy the experience of meeting employers from throughout the area.”

Information and an updated list of employers attending the job fair are at bit.ly/kccjobfair.

The job fair is sponsored by KCC’s Charlton Family Foundation Career Services Center. For additional information, call 815-802-8222 or go to kcc.edu/careerservices. Employers can reserve booths at the job fair for free at bit.ly/2GAFvWC.