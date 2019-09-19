Negative results for Legionella bacteria at Manteno veterans home

MANTENO — The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs on Wednesday announced negative test results for Legionella bacteria at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno, where it responded to a single case of Legionnaires’ disease on Aug. 30.

At the time of diagnosis, the veterans home confirmed that it was fully implementing its water management plan and that the water quality for the facility was within expected parameters. In conjunction with the plan, the home ordered additional water testing of the water service at locations throughout the buildings, and of the cooling tower. All tests taken that day were negative for legionella bacteria.

“The Manteno Home staff responded swiftly when a single case of Legionnaires’ Disease was identified,” said Linda Chapa LaVia, acting director of the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs. “These test results show that our water management plan continues to be effective in maintaining water quality throughout the home.”

Legionella bacteria occur naturally in the environment.

In 2018, Illinois reported 512 cases of Legionnaires’ disease statewide with 285 confirmed to date in 2019.

Legionnaires’ Disease is not spread from person to person, but by breathing in small droplets of water containing Legionella bacteria.

On Aug. 30, IVHM notified all residents, family, and staff about the case of Legionnaires disease as soon as it was identified. The home implemented steps outlined in its water management plan when a case of Legionnaires’ disease is identified at the home, including heat treating fixtures, flushing potable water lines and increasing sampling frequency of water systems.

The Illinois Department of Public Health assisted IVHM by providing guidance on clinical testing and infection prevention, along with conducting an onsite environmental health assessment to validate the steps implemented under the water management plan. IDPH’s water samples were also negative for Legionella bacteria.