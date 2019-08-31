David Giuliani: 5 questions about firefighter case

Part of my job is covering lawsuits. The other day, I wrote a story about the federal lawsuit alleging a Kankakee firefighter attacked a colleague.

According to the lawsuit, Lt. Nathan Boyce beat up Lt. Michelle Giese during a fatal fire last October. He was given a one-day suspension, the lawsuit said. He could choose the day.

Here are some questions you may have about the litigation:

<strong>Could this really have happened?</strong>

That was my first question. The allegation was stunning — a male firefighter attacking a female colleague at a fire that resulted in the death of an elderly woman. When I emailed Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong and city lawyers, I wrote, “Can you assure the public that a male firefighter did not attack a female firefighter while fighting a fire?” No one would give our readers that assurance. When I called Fire Chief Damon Schuldt, I asked him the same question. Everyone declined to comment, citing the policy against speaking about pending litigation. Still, I thought because the allegation was so serious that the city would at least assure residents that firefighters are focused on their mission to protect life and property during a structure fire, rather than fight each other.

<strong>Is there more to the story?</strong>

Many social media commenters speculated there may be more to the story. The lawsuit states Boyce attacked without provocation. Some may wonder whether Giese said something that prompted Boyce’s actions. Even if Giese had said something inappropriate, that would not warrant an attack. In such a case, Boyce could have filed a complaint against his colleague. Did Giese physically attack Boyce in some way? There is no indication of that. If she had, you would think she, too, would have received punishment.

<strong>Was it a crime?</strong>

According to the lawsuit, disciplinary records state Boyce got the one-day suspension for assaulting and battering another firefighter. Assault and battery are crimes in Illinois. So, yes, if true, the alleged attack would constitute a crime. Whether there is another evidence to prove such a crime beyond a reasonable doubt is another case entirely.

<strong>Was there a cover-up?</strong>

That’s what the lawsuit alleges. It said Chief Schuldt told union members he kept the punishment to one day so the department could keep it out of public view and avoid alerting the police and fire commission and the city administration. Schuldt would not comment on this. We have reported on the fact that city aldermen learned of the federal lawsuit from the newspaper. Some of them said the city should have alerted them. None of those interviewed said they received information from official sources on the incident.

<strong>Will the city release public records?</strong>

We have filed a public records request for the report from the city’s internal affairs inspector, Ronald Bartlett, who investigated the incident after the punishment was handed down. If the past is a guide, the city will release this document. The city recently disclosed Bartlett’s report on an incident in which a suspect filed a complaint alleging three officers beat him up during his arrest. Bartlett cleared the officers. In that case, the city had a good story to tell, so releasing the records was no problem at all. If city officials see the firefighter case as hurting the city’s image, they may decide to keep Bartlett’s report under wraps. Stay tuned.