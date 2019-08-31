Bourbonnais man suing police

BOURBONNAIS — A Bourbonnais man alleges two police officers entered his house without permission in 2014 and thrust open the door, striking the man.

In 2015, Shawn Schroeder, now 39, filed a federal lawsuit against the village in connection with the incident. It happened shortly after midnight Sept. 19, 2014, in the 500 block of Highpoint Circle.

One of the officers allegedly yelled at Schroeder through the front door, saying he wanted to speak with him about the “return on your car,” according to the lawsuit. It was unclear what that phrase means.

In its response, the village says one of the officers was on routine patrol when he noticed a Honda at the address in question but didn’t say why this prompted the officers’ actions.

In fear of his life and confused about the direct order from the officer, Schroeder refused to exit his home, according to the lawsuit.

The officer yelled through the door Schroeder was illegally inside his home because it was a “protected” address, to which Schroeder responded he had court documents showing his right to be there, the lawsuit said. Schroeder told the officers the records were inside his unlocked car in open view in front of the house for their review, it said.

After one of the officers told Schroeder he would be charged with a felony if he did not open the door, they then forced their way in, according to the lawsuit. The officers “used such force that the door of plaintiff’s residence flew across the threshold striking plaintiff and knocking plaintiff to the floor,” it said.

In its response, the village denied it threatened Schroeder with a felon, but acknowledged the impact of the door caused him to lose consciousness.

Upon regaining consciousness, the lawsuit said, Schroeder was pinned beneath one officer with the officer’s knee against the back of his head, which the village denied.

Schroeder was placed in handcuffs and was taken out of his house in his underwear, according to the lawsuit. He was not charged.

When Schroeder returned to his house after paramedics treated him, a sergeant reviewed the court records and informed the officers that Schroeder could legally be inside his home, according to the lawsuit. The village denied this account in its response, but it did not say whether it had the right to enter the home.

In an interview at his house, Schroeder said it would have been better if the officers had said sorry and admitted they made a mistake. But he said that did not happen.

“When I was trying to fix the door, they laughed, and one of them said, ‘It will take a couple of screws to fix it,’” he said. “That was like a slap in the face.”

Later that same day, Schroeder stated he went to the hospital for a concussion as a result of his injury. He showed hospital paperwork indicating he had a concussion and a closed head injury, with initial medical bills amounting to nearly $3,500.

In his lawsuit, he said he suffered humiliation and ongoing trauma because the incident happened in front of his “impressionable” 12-year-old son.

Schroeder, who graduated from Manteno High School, said the village has made no settlement offers.

“I’m just a normal, everyday taxpaying citizen. No one should have to go through that,” said Schroeder, who works in IT in Chicago.

In depositions, Schroeder said, one of the officers was honest about what happened and “I respected that.” The other was not, he said.

According to property tax records, Schroeder has been listed as the owner of the Highpoint house since 2012.

Less than two weeks before the confrontation, Kankakee County Court records show Schroeder was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery. In that case, he pleaded guilty to the amended charge of misdemeanor battery the next year and was given court supervision, according to court records. A year later, the charge was dismissed because he followed the terms of his court order.

Police Chief Jim Phelps said he was unable to comment on the litigation because it is still pending.

Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore also declined to comment, referring questions to the village’s attorney, Pat Dunn. Dunn suggested the Daily Journal contact Darcy Proctor, an attorney with the Chicago law firm, Wiedner & McAuliffe, who couldn’t be reached for comment.

Schroeder is represented by Bloomington attorney Charles G. McCarthy Jr.