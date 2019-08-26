Video of apparent arrest surfaces on social media

KANKAKEE — While the city of Kankakee says it has no video of a drug suspect’s arrest in January, footage of the encounter has made its way on social media.

In the video, Samuel J.R. Hines, 22, can be heard wailing in an apparent struggle with three Kankakee police officers at Economy Inn Hotel on Jan. 25. At one point, an officer threatened to “Tase your a--.”

Hines later submitted a complaint to the city saying the officers attacked him, but the city’s part-time internal affairs investigator, Ronald Bartlett, cleared the police.

Bartlett’s report cited two videos — one in a police car, the other in the jail’s booking area — to back his contention that Hines appeared to be calm and have no problems. The videos were cited to the exact minute and second, yet when the Daily Journal requested them, the city said it did not have them.

From a second-floor balcony, a witness apparently took a one-minute, 15-second video of the encounter between Hines and the officers. It’s in the dark, so little can be seen. But the audio is mostly clear.

As Hines is crying out in apparent pain, an officer ordered him to put his hands behind his back.

“I can’t! I can’t! I can’t!” Hines cried.

The officer said, “Taser, Taser, f-----.”

Another said, “You’d better f---- sit down. We’re going to tase your a-- right now,” then shouted, “Turn over on your stomach!”

Hines’ girlfriend walked out of the hotel and asked, “What’s going on?”

Hines responded, “They’re beating the s--- out of me.”

An officer said Hines was lying, adding, “You’re trying to start a fight.”

Later in the video, one of the officers told Hines they knew he was working for an officer with the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group, or KAMEG. That agency’s officers investigate drug crimes and work with confidential informants.

“You think (the KAMEG officer) is going to save you. Not anymore, motherf-----,” the officer said. “You don’t think we knew you’re working for him. Do I give a s---? No. Not when you’re fighting us.”

In his report, the officer offered a more sanitized version of his quote, “I don’t care if you work for (the officer).”

In their reports, all three officers said Hines resisted them, flailing his arms and attempting to break free. One of them said the suspect struck his colleague.

Hines was charged with possessing methamphetamine and resisting a police officer.

Kankakee police have said they have no witness videos of the incident.

According to Bartlett’s report, Hines was asked whether he needed medical attention after his arrest. He said he did not.

Hines and Bartlett couldn’t be reached for comment. Chief Frank Kosman declined to comment.

No trial date has been set.