Schuyler Park renamed to honor Bert Dear Sr.

KANKAKEE — Bert Dear Sr. was a lifelong Kankakee northside man.

It is the area where he spent his youth. It is the area where he earned his living. It is the area where he met his wife and raised his children. It is the area where he preached the word of God.

After a late Friday afternoon ceremony on a brilliant, sun-soaked summer day, it also will be the area where his name will live on forever.

The Kankakee Valley Park District, in honor of the late Bert Dear Sr., renamed Schuyler Park “Bert Dear Sr. Park.” Dear died Dec. 22, 2018, at the age of 89. The park is located in the 600 block of North Schuyler Avenue.

Park board president Bill Spriggs pulled the cloth off of the sign as it was finally revealed to the crowd of about 70. It was greeted was applause.

The father of seven children and husband of Elizabeth Dear, Dear Sr. was a 41-year employee at Valspar, the paint manufacturing plant which is several blocks north of the park.

A U.S. Army veteran, Dear Sr. also was one of the founding members of the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP, where he served as its first president. In 1974, he was honored with the organization’s Lifetime Membership Award.

He also served five terms as a Kankakee Township trustee.

But it was at his home, 719 N. Harrison Ave., where Dear Sr. made his biggest impact as he and his wife, Elizabeth, raised their children.

One of those children, Kankakee’s Bert Dear Jr., could only describe Friday’s dedication as “unbelievable.”

“He would have never asked for this,” Bert Jr. said. “This is just shocking and humbling. If he were here today, we would not have been able to keep him quiet.”

Bert Jr. and Elizabeth explained that Bert Sr. had the gift of talk. If you engaged in a conversation with him, time would be needed. But, he always had advice and wisdom to share to those who were willing to listen.

Elizabeth, 87, said the couple moved to their North Harrison Avenue home in August 1960.

“I guess we liked it. We never left,” she said.

“This means so much to me, but to the community as well. He worked so hard for this community. He wanted so much for the people here,” she added. “Everyone liked Bert. If someone asked him for help, he would be gone to help. Even if that meant leaving in the middle of dinner.”

Park district executive director Dayna Heitz said records are not exactly clear when the district took control of the four-acre park. She did note that this is the second park within the past year to be renamed.

A park in Sun River Terrace was renamed to honor former three-term Mayor Ralph Bailey in 2018.

In all, the park district owns 36 parks and about 600 acres.

It was former 7th Ward Kankakee Alderman Steven Hunter who asked Heitz about renaming Schuyler Park for Dear. He was told to gather information about Dear regarding his involvement and impact on the community. It was then presented to the park board for its approved.

“This is a celebration,” Hunter said. He said the large crowd gathered also spoke volumes about the man.

Despite Dear’s death, Hunter said, his legacy continues with his wife and his children.