Past governor provides a 'Voice from the Past'

For the fourth time, the Voices of the Past will rise up at Mound Grove Gardens of Memory.

The event, set for 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, is the biennual cemetery walk at Mound Grove. The audience walks the cemetery, as members of the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association portray prominent Kankakee County residents of the past — speaking from their gravesites.

The project is a joint effort of Mound Grove, the KVTA and the Kankakee County Museum. Jack Klasey, a longtime volunteer for the Kankakee County Museum, who also writes the Daily Journal’s weekend history feature, wrote the scripts.

On the tour this year are: Gov. Len and First Lady Ida Small; steamboat Capt. William Gougar (played by Joel Knapper); museum curator and historian Fannie Still (Kathleen Payne); Civil War veteran James Dennison (Rob Bishir); City National Bank founder Solon Knight (Damon Routson), local madam Nell Clark (Debbie Emling) and Kankakee Building and Loan Association founder Charles Schneider (Jeff Schneider).

Think spoke with Dick and Rhonda Stenzinger, of KVTA, who will portray the Governor and Mrs. Small. Although other members of the Small family have been portrayed in the past, this will be the first appearance by the governor.

Questions were asked by Phil Angelo for Think. Answers were provided by the Stenzingers. Both are edited for length and continuity.

<strong>You are a married couple portraying a married couple. How did you meet?</strong>

<strong>Dick:</strong> We were both working at Chicago Dough. I delivered pizzas. She was a waitress. We talked a lot. I asked her to help at a church camp.

<strong>Rhonda:</strong> We knew each other for a year before we had our first date.

<strong>How did you get involved in theater?</strong>

<strong>Dick:</strong> It began during tax season 25 years ago.

<strong>Rhonda:</strong> I saw an announcement for auditions for “The Music Man.” I brought our son, Caleb, 8, to participate. Since then, I have been involved, in shows, directing shows, ever since.

<strong>Dick:</strong> My participation has been more off and on. I have been in church productions and in these cemetery walks. Caleb went to Los Angeles to pursue a career in entertainment. He now works for a firm that stores historic movie props, sort of a curator of movie history. His firm has the Holy Grail from “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

<strong>What are some of your past plays, your favorite roles?</strong>

<strong>Rhonda:</strong> I have directed five shows lately, including “Les Miserables” and “Sister Act.” I’ve co-directed with my son. I was Dorcas in “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers”; the wicked witch in “The Wizard of Oz” and Mrs. Potiphar in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” I love to sing and dance.

<strong>Dick:</strong> I have been in the cemetery walks before, portraying Leslie Small and Hamilton K. Wheeler, the only Kankakee County resident to ever represent his community in Congress.

<strong>Is it easier to play a married couple? Is this something you have done before?</strong>

<strong>Rhonda:</strong> It is the first time we have ever played a couple. We will be standing right next to each other (because the graves of the couple are in the same family plot). So we will be interacting, having some dialogue back and forth. That’s a first for this type of event.

<strong>Is it an honor to play a governor?</strong>

<strong>Dick:</strong> Yes; when you play these local characters, you find out very interesting things about them and things that they did.

<strong>Rhonda:</strong> I never knew there was a reason for the Rhubarb Festival until I played Mabel Small. When I looked in her historic home, I found details that I could use.

<strong>Dick:</strong> You memorize the script, and you pretty much stick to it, but there might be a little thing that you could add, based on truth.

<strong>Is it harder or easier to play someone that the audience already has a strong opinion about?</strong>

<strong>Dick:</strong> Well, the script leans on the positive side of history. He was the governor who brought Illinois out of the mud. It was a fascinating time. He was president of the fair board and that has been largely forgotten. He was governor during Prohibition, and I can only imagine what the stress of that must have been.

<strong>What sort of person was Ida Small?</strong>

<strong>Rhonda:</strong> She must have been a kind person. Twenty thousand people do not come to your funeral unless you were a good person. I’ve seen the pictures of her funeral. She was a strong supporter of her husband.

<strong>Dick:</strong> I (the governor) was at her funeral. Len Small was very appreciative of everything his wife had done.

<strong>This is a different type of acting because you are basically giving one long speech.</strong>

<strong>Rhonda:</strong> That’s not entirely true here because we do talk back and forth. Also, she died before him. When she dies, I just sort of walk off.

<strong>Married couples have their own personalities, too. How were they as a couple?</strong>

<strong>Rhonda:</strong> She was very supportive of him. They had met when they were young and both were teachers. She became a stay-at-home mom.

What: 'Voices of the Past' cemetery walk

When: Tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Mound Grove Cemetery. Enter from the south at Fair Street in Kankakee (the intersection of North Greenwood Avenue and Fair Street)

Cost: $10 for adults, $8 for Kankakee County Museum member adults; $5 for children ages 12 and under, free for museum member children. Tickets can be purchased on site the day of the event, but must be paid for in cash.

More information: Call the Kankakee County Museum at 815-932-5279