Bowling announces retirement from ONU

BOURBONNAIS — John C. Bowling, the president of Olivet Nazarene University since August 1991, will end his tenure at the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year.

Bowling, 70, announced Thursday at the school’s President’s Dinner for Faculty and Staff that he will be retiring, effective May 2021.

At that time, Bowling will conclude his 30-year tenure as president of the Bourbonnais-based university. He is the longest-serving president in Olivet history.

The school’s board of trustees will conduct a national search to identify candidates as the next president.

At the dinner, Bowling said he would not “coast or drift my way to retirement. It has been a rich privilege to serve with you in this very important work.”

In 1991, Bowling, then the eight-year senior pastor of College Church of the Nazarene in Bourbonnais, had the task of replacing another ONU legend, Leslie Parrott.

Parrott had been president from August 1975 to August 1991.

It was a nearly seamless transition. Bowling embarked on a plan which physically transformed the school’s 275-acre campus through a massive building program. More importantly, he also helped bring the school to the forefront in this region, making it an even more vital asset.

One of those moments was presenting the ONU campus as a candidate to the Chicago Bears as the National Football League team sought to establish an Illinois-based training camp.

ONU was successful and has been the Bears summer home since 2002.

“He’s been a gift to our area,” Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said. “When Dr. Bowling leaves ONU he will have left behind quite a legacy. I don’t know who will have ever be able to have a bigger impact on that campus.”

Schore said no one can walk around the campus without seeing an area where Bowling has touched it.

“He will be sorely missed. I know everyone has to retire at some point. He certainly has a lot to proud of,” the mayor said.

While the Bears brought exposure to the school, Bowling never lost sight of the school’s mission of serving its students, faculty and community.

At Thursday’s dinner, he told those gathered that the future is now for ONU.

“Much of whatever we desire or expect regarding the days to come will flow from our actions today. Therefore, let us make the most of this year,” he said.

He added that ONU will be “what we make it. That is a huge responsibility, but also a marvelous opportunity.”

Finally, he noted, the school’s future is in God’s hands. “Surely, ‘he who began a good work in (ONU) will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.’”

Through his leadership, ONU has become one of the nation’s largest Christian universities, with student enrollment of 4,600.

Dr. David Roland, ONU’s board chairman, called Bowling one of the most successful university presidents in the country.

“He has given sustained, exemplary, expert leadership to Olivet Nazarene University during the greatest period of expansion and growth in our 110-year history,” Roland said. “We owe him our highest admiration, gratitude and thanks.”

Because of Bowling’s devotion to Olivet and the community, he was named the Daily Journal Citizen of the Year for 2015, the same year ONU celebrated its 75th year in Bourbonnais.

Bowling earned his undergraduate and master’s degree from Olivet. He earned his doctoral degree in education from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas.

He has served on numerous local board of directors, including Riverside Health System and Rush University Medical Center in Chicago; Peoples Bank of Kankakee County; United Way of Kankakee County; Kankakee Valley Chamber of Commerce; Church of the Nazarene Foundation; and the Nazarene Publishing House, among others.