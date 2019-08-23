Victory Lanes set to close at month's end

KANKAKEE — One of the two remaining bowling alleys in Kankakee will be ending its long run at month’s end.

Victory Lanes Bowling and Entertainment Center, 1801 W. Station St., will shut its doors for the final time at the end of business on Aug. 30, said Lance Murray, who has owned the business for 20 years.

Murray made the statement Wednesday on a post to the Victory Lane’s Facebook page.

Murray confirmed the news on Thursday.

In his Facebook post he wrote: “It is with regret that we announce the closing of Victory Lanes at the end of business Friday Aug. 30. After 20 years we have to close our doors due to high overhead and lack of support. We would like to thank those few who have remained loyal to us till the bitter end.”

In the post, Murray wrote that as further details emerged, they would be shared.

It was just more than one year ago when the approximate 17,000-square-foot, 16-lane bowling alley, which sits on 2.27 acres in west Kankakee, was put up for sale.

Kankakee was once home to three bowling alleys. However, east Kankakee’s Marycrest Lanes closed several years ago. Brookmont Bowling along West Brookmont Boulevard now is the lone bowling alley in Kankakee.

Co-owner Anne Roman said expenses simply outpaced revenues. She said license fees here continue to increase.

“We’ve been taxed to death,” she said.

She said they will attempt to sell the location.

“This is heart wrenching to us. This is devastating to Lance,” she said. “We finally decided that enough is enough.”

Victory Lanes actually opened in 1960 by Harry Dandelles as Dandelles Lanes. He later sold it to Doug Prough, who changed the name to Prough Bowl.

In 1974, it was sold to Bob Frederickson and Don Demes, who operated it as Leisure Lanes until it was closed in 1984.

From 1988 to 1998, the property was owned by Henry Bennett under the name Tri-City Lanes. Murray and former business partner, Dennis Jensen, purchased Tri-City Lanes in late 1998.

Murray is a former Professional Bowler Association Senior champion.

A version of this story appeared in the Friday digital edition of the Daily Journal.