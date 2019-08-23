The city of Kankakee has welcomed its newest employee, <strong>Jasmyne Humble.</strong>

Humble, 30, a 2007 graduate of <strong>Kankakee High School</strong> and a 2011 broadcast journalism graduate from <strong>Illinois State University</strong>, is the recent appointment as the <strong>marketing and communications coordinator</strong> for Kankakee and the <strong>Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong</strong> administration.

She will earn $45,000 in this position.

Humble replaced <strong>Mia Graham</strong>, who recently moved over to work in Kankakee’s <strong>Community Development Agency</strong>.

The daughter of <strong>Tony</strong> and <strong>Debra Davis Humble,</strong> she will handle a variety of duties for the city.

“My duties will vary from day to day,” Humble said.

Among those functions will be writing news releases, being a liaison between various city committees and the administration and updating Kankakee’s website and social media.

Prior to being hired for this position, she spent the past four years as a counselor and teacher at <strong>Indian Oaks Academy</strong> in <strong>Manteno</strong>. Previous to Indian Oaks, she was a news producer and reporter for a year at <strong>WSAW-TV</strong> in <strong>Wausau, Wis.</strong>

She worked in media in the <strong>Rockford</strong> area for two years prior to WSAW.

“I’m really excited to be back in my hometown,” she said. “I wanted to come home. My end game was always to get closer to home.”

In addition to working in her hometown, she wants to become a real part of the community, although she never really thought she would be involved in government.

“Working in communications provides a very broad spectrum. I will be learning everything I can. I’m really excited about this.”