Dunn Charitable Fund accepting grant applications

The Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley has announced the first grant cycle for the Robert K. Dunn Perpetual Charitable Trust Fund.

The donor-advised fund was established by the trustees of Dunn’s estate in 2016. The trustees will advise the Community Foundation board of directors to grant up to $30,000 to one or multiple organizations that provide direct services to youth in the greater Kankakee River valley area.

Robert “Bob” Dunn was best known for the 45 years he spent as a coach in the Kankakee Jaycees Little League. He coached three all-star teams that reached the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., in 1958, 1962 and 1966. Dunn was a role model and mentor for thousands of children and fellow coaches throughout the years. He passed away in 2014.

The deadline for organizations to apply is 5 p.m. Sept. 27.

To review the grant guidelines and to access the online grant application, visit the Community Foundation’s website cfkrv.org.