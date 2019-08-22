Tractor and truck pull today's Will County Fair highlight

The 116th annual Will County Fair continues today through Sunday at the fairgrounds just east of the Interstate 57 exit in Peotone.

The fair features grandstand events, family entertainment, carnival rides and so much more. General admission is $5 and children ages 9 and younger enter for free with an adult.

Here is a schedule of events:

Today

(Seniors Citizens Day and Veterans Day)

<strong>8 a.m. –</strong> Fair opens, seniors and veterans gate admission $2

<strong>9 a.m. –</strong> Tractor pull demonstration, free grandstand event

<strong>9 a.m. –</strong> Open and junior light horses and phones

<strong>11 a.m., 4 and 6 p.m. –</strong> Magic Mike, family entertainment tent

<strong>1 and 3 p.m. –</strong> Dave Rudolph British Invasion show, family entertainment tent

<strong>2 p.m. –</strong> Dave Fleming Variety Show, family entertainment tent

<strong>4 p.m. –</strong> Carnival opens, ride-a-thon night

<strong>5 p.m. –</strong> Frankfort Brass Band, family entertainment tent

<strong>5:30 p.m. –</strong> Swine

<strong>6:30 p.m. –</strong> ITPA Tractor and Truck Pull, grandstand admission $8

<strong>Beer Garden Entertainment –</strong> All Star Music Machine and Time Bandit

Friday

(Demolition Derby Day 1)

<strong>8 a.m. –</strong> Fair opens

<strong>8 a.m. -</strong> 4-H Dairy Show

<strong>9 a.m. –</strong> Open and junior dairy cattle, sheep, open and junior light horses and ponies

<strong>Noon and 2 p.m. –</strong> Magic Mike, family entertainment tent

<strong>1 p.m. –</strong> Dave Fleming Variety Show, family entertainment tent

<strong>4 p.m. –</strong> Carnival opens

<strong>4 and 6 p.m. –</strong> Anita Reno, family entertainment tent

<strong>6:30 p.m. –</strong> Power Wheels Derby

<strong>7:30 p.m. –</strong> Demolition Derby, grandstand admission $10

<strong>Beer Garden Entertainment –</strong> All Star Music Machine and Back Paiges

Saturday

(Demolition Derby Day 2)

<strong>8 a.m. –</strong> Fair opens

<strong>8 a.m. –</strong> Junior poultry and poultry and 4-H poultry, sheep and beef show

<strong>9 a.m. –</strong> Junior sheep and open and junior beef

<strong>11 a.m. and 1 p.m. –</strong> Mr. D’s Magic Illusions, family entertainment tent

<strong>Noon –</strong> Carnival opens

<strong>2 p.m. –</strong> Flash Magic, family entertainment tent

<strong>4 p.m. –</strong> Scribblemonsters, family entertainment tent

<strong>3 p.m. –</strong> WVLI The Valley sock hop

<strong>5:30 p.m. –</strong> Will County 4-H Livestock auction

<strong>5:30 p.m. –</strong> Power Wheels Derby

<strong>5:30 p.m. –</strong> 4-H Livestock auction

<strong>6:30 p.m. -</strong> Demolition Derby, grandstand admission $10

<strong>Beer Garden Entertainment –</strong>All Star Music Machine and High Anxiety

Sunday

<strong>8 a.m. –</strong> Fair opens

<strong>9 a.m. -</strong> Peotone Community Church service

<strong>Noon –</strong> Carnival opens

<strong>Noon and 3 p.m. –</strong> Magic Matt, family entertainment tent

<strong>1 p.m. –</strong> Chili cook-off

<strong>1:30 p.m. –</strong> Dave Rudolph Beach Party family entertainment tent

<strong>1:30 p.m. –</strong> Baby show

<strong>2 p.m. –</strong> Rodeo, grandstand admission $8

<strong>Beer Garden Entertainment –</strong> All Star Music Machine and Cosmic Rewind

<strong>8 p.m. –</strong> Release of commercial exhibits