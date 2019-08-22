Former Bourbonnais schools official can get unemployment

BOURBONNAIS — Even though he officially resigned, Bourbonnais Elementary Superintendent Dan Hollowell can still get unemployment compensation under the terms of his agreement with the school board.

Ousted under a cloud of sexual harassment allegations Tuesday, the board and Hollowell signed a separation agreement for Hollowell’s immediate resignation in return for three months of severance pay and unpaid vacation time.

On Wednesday, the Daily Journal obtained the agreement. In it, the board agreed not to contest Hollowell’s claim for unemployment. Typically, such a benefit is for laid-off workers, not those who leave voluntarily.

The agreement also bars Hollowell from seeking employment with the school district and prohibits either side from disparaging the other.

If prospective employers ask the school district for information about Hollowell, it can release an agreed-upon letter that lists the former official’s contributions to the district’s programs.

The accomplishments include starting a program assigning a computer to each student, launching a Head Start program, creating a fabrication class in the Upper Grade Center, expanding after-school and summer programs, diversifying hiring practices and increasing the bond rating.

In late June, the board suspended Hollowell for 30 business days without pay pending his resignation or the beginning of termination proceedings.

Under Tuesday’s agreement, Hollowell will not be paid for the time he was on leave.

He will be given $36,125 in severance pay and 25 unused vacation days.

Since June, Hollowell has not returned calls for comment. In a brief resignation letter released by the district, Hollowell wrote, “It has been an honor to serve my home community and the school district, which has given so much to the families and children of the district, especially my own.”

The board voted 6-1 for the agreement. The lone dissenter was Nicole McCarty. Asked Wednesday about her vote, she said, “I didn’t think it was in the best interest of the district.”

She would not comment further, perhaps because of the nondisparagement clause in the contract.

In the agreement, the board and Hollowell agreed upon a news release from the district. In it, the district said the board entered the agreement to avoid possible litigation and hearings that could be costly to the district and shift resources from students.

Hollowell, who started as superintendent in 2013, made $156,000 last year. His contract had been set to expire in 2023.

In early March, reading coordinator Michelle Brosseau filed a sexual harassment complaint against Hollowell. She alleged the superintendent made inappropriate comments toward her.

A reading teacher, Michelle Erickson, made a similar complaint during the June 28 board meeting, when Hollowell was suspended. Brosseau stood next to her.

The first day of school was Wednesday. Margaret Longo, a longtime educator from the south suburbs, is the interim superintendent while the board looks for a permanent one.

See separation agreement for former Superintendent Dan Hollowell and videos of vote on agreement and statement from board president at daily-journal.com.