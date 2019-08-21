Community Calendar: Aug. 21, 2019

Thursday, Aug. 22

Soul Collections Book Discussion, 6:30 p.m., Kankakee Library. Monthly book discussion. Group reviews wide range of book selections spotlighting African-American authors and themes. August’s selection is “The Fifth Season” by N.K. Jemisin.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Bean Bag Tournament at Manteno American Legion Post 755, 117 N. Walnut St. 3 p.m. (2 p.m. sign-ins), $10 per two-person team. Food, raffles, activities. Info. 815-651-7729.

Midewin for Kids — Can You Dig It?, 10 a.m. Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie Welcome Center, Wilmington. Free. Join “Archaeologist Joe” to learn about the tools an archaeologist uses, make maps and investigate a site from the 1800s.

Monday, Aug. 26

Uke and Me: a ukulele play along group, 7 p.m. Kankakee Library. You’ve taken lessons or taught yourself how to play the ukulele. Now, you’re ready to join other players in a strum-along. Join others for a you-pick/we-pick hour of fun.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Tai Chi with the Community Wellness Group, 10 a.m., Kankakee Library, fourth-floor gallery. Free. Meets second and fourth Tuesday of each month for an hour of Tai Chi.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.

Friday, Aug. 30

Kankakee Community College Lifelong Learning Fall Kickoff, 10 a.m., Kankakee Community College. Senior citizens age 50 and older are invited to attend. Dr. David Naze, incoming vice president, will be the guest speaker. Instructors will talk about upcoming classes and members can register for classes. Info. kcc.edu/lli.

Free Networking at the Mental Health RoundTable (Mental Health Network Kankakee County), 7:45 to 9 a.m., Riverside Healthcare, 401 N. Wall St., Kankakee. Opportunity to learn about mental health and who’s-doing-what to respond to the need in our local area. Presenter: Kim Cousin, community prevention specialist at KC-CASA. Topic: Teen dating violence. Info. on event: 815-507-6164.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Miss Kankakee Scholarship Association informational meeting, for girls and women ages 5 to 25. 10 a.m. at Amita Health St. Mary’s offices’ entrance off of Merchant Street, Kankakee. An educational opportunity with mentors available and scholarship availability. Info. dir.misskankakee@gmail.com, 815-685-9220, 815-922-7243 or 815-573-3334.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Walk With Deb, 9:30 a.m., Bradley Library. Free, weekly low-impact exercise class for seniors citizens 55 and older to exercise legs and keep fit overall. Meets each Tuesday morning for a half hour.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Armstrong Retirees meeting and lunch, 12:30 p.m., Family House Restaurant, Bradley.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Prayer Breakfast, 9 a.m., One Heart One Soul Spirituality Center (lower level), 2041 W. State Route 113, Kankakee. Speaker: Deborah Dodt. Topic: Agape: Sharing God’s Love With Our Neighbors. Info. sscm-usa.org, 815-370-6889.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Back to School Bash, Kankakee First Ward Neighborhood, 2 to 6 p.m., Old Fair Park. Food, games and school supplies. Volunteers and donations needed. Donations can be dropped off from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. on Wednesdays at Second Baptist Church, 717 N. Wildwood Ave., Kankakee. Info. 815-260-8650 or 815-573-6905.

Sunday, Sept. 8

Iroquois County Genealogical Society Cemetery Walk, 2 p.m., Amity Cemetery, near Goodwine. Variety of presenters.

Greek Festival, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 296. N. Washington Ave., Kankakee, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (or until sold out). Homemade pastries, shish-ka-bobs, Greek chicken, Bingo, church tours, live Greek music and Greek folk dancers, cash raffle and other prizes.

Monday, Sept. 9

Uke and Me: a ukulele play along group, 7 p.m. Kankakee Library. You’ve taken lessons or taught yourself how to play the ukulele. Now, you’re ready to join other players in a strum-along. Join others for a you-pick/we-pick hour of fun.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Book signing by local author, 6 p.m., Bourbonnais Library. Dr. Max Reams, author of the mystery novel, “Oil On My Hands.” A mini book sale will be held beginning at 5 p.m. with books priced at $.50 and $1. For more information visit bourbonnaislibrary.org.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Good Shepherd Manor Fall Festival, Momence, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free admission, free parking. Bingo and other games, petting zoo, pony rides, harvest market, instant money tree, cash raffle, food booths, live entertainment. Info. 815-472-3700, ext. 1014.

Fundraising Breakfast for the Martinton Community Food Pantry, 8 a.m. to noon, St. Martin Parish Hall, Martinton. Pancake, sausage and biscuit and gravy fundraiser. Any donations go to feed the hungry of Iroquois County. The event coincides with the Martinton Fire and EMS Day in the Park.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Lifestyle 360: Keeping Fit Indoors, 9 a.m. social time, 9:15 a.m. speaker. Program by Manteno Chamber. Raffles, prizes, free coffee and doughnuts. Info. online mantenochamber.chambermaster.com/events.

Thursday, Sept. 19

“All the Queen’s Horses” Film Showing, 6 p.m., Kankakee Public Library, 201 E Merchant St. Free. The documentary investigates the life of former Dixon Comptroller-Treasurer Rita Crundwell, who stole more than $53 million in public funds. The film explores the causes and effects of the largest municipal fraud case in U.S. history.

Saturday. Sept. 21

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Class of 1964’s 55th class reunion, begins at 5 p.m. at the Kankakee Country Club. Reservations 815-937-3707, ext. 6003.