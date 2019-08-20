Will County Fair begins Wednesday

The 116th annual Will County Fair, scheduled for Wednesday through Sunday, features grandstand events, family entertainment, carnival rides and so much more. General admission is $5 and children ages 9 and under enter for free with an adult. The Will County Fairgrounds are located at 710 W. South St., Peotone.

Here is a schedule of events:

Wednesday

(Family Day)

<strong>9 a.m. –</strong> Fine arts exhibits, pigeon show and junior pigeon show

<strong>10 a.m. –</strong> Fair opens to the public

<strong>10 a.m. –</strong> Open and junior goat show

<strong>2 p.m. –</strong> Circus Boy Bobby Hunt, family entertainment tent

<strong>4 p.m. –</strong> Carnival provided by Luehrs’ Ideal Rides

<strong>4 p.m. –</strong> Magic Mike, family entertainment tent

<strong>5 p.m. –</strong> Kids Circus, family entertainment tent

<strong>5:30 p.m. –</strong> Junior swine show

<strong>5:30 p.m. –</strong> Children’s Ping Pong ball drop

<strong>Beer Garden Entertainment –</strong> All Star Music Machine

Thursday

(Seniors Citizens Day and Veterans Day)

<strong>8 a.m. –</strong> Fair opens, seniors and veterans gate admission $2

<strong>9 a.m. –</strong> Tractor pull demonstration, free grandstand event

<strong>9 a.m. –</strong> Open and junior light horses and phones

<strong>11 a.m., 4 and 6 p.m. –</strong> Magic Mike, family entertainment tent

<strong>1 and 3 p.m. –</strong> Dave Rudolph British Invasion show, family entertainment tent

<strong>2 p.m. –</strong> Dave Fleming Variety Show, family entertainment tent

<strong>4 p.m. –</strong> Carnival opens, ride-a-thon night

<strong>5 p.m. –</strong> Frankfort Brass Band, family entertainment tent

<strong>5:30 p.m. –</strong> Swine

<strong>6:30 p.m. –</strong> ITPA Tractor and Truck Pull, grandstand admission $8

<strong>Beer Garden Entertainment –</strong> All Star Music Machine and Time Bandit

Friday

(Demolition Derby Day 1)

<strong>8 a.m. –</strong> Fair opens

<strong>8 a.m. -</strong> 4-H Dairy Show

<strong>9 a.m. –</strong> Open and junior dairy cattle, sheep, open and junior light horses and ponies

<strong>Noon and 2 p.m. –</strong> Magic Mike, family entertainment tent

<strong>1 p.m. –</strong> Dave Fleming Variety Show, family entertainment tent

<strong>4 p.m. –</strong> Carnival opens

<strong>4 and 6 p.m. –</strong> Anita Reno, family entertainment tent

<strong>6:30 p.m. –</strong> Power Wheels Derby

<strong>7:30 p.m. –</strong> Demolition Derby, grandstand admission $10

<strong>Beer Garden Entertainment –</strong> All Star Music Machine and Back Paiges

Saturday

(Demolition Derby Day 2)

<strong>8 a.m. –</strong> Fair opens

<strong>8 a.m. –</strong> Junior poultry and poultry and 4-H poultry, sheep and beef show

<strong>9 a.m. –</strong> Junior sheep and open and junior beef

<strong>11 a.m. and 1 p.m. –</strong> Mr. D’s Magic Illusions, family entertainment tent

<strong>Noon –</strong> Carnival opens

<strong>2 p.m. –</strong> Flash Magic, family entertainment tent

<strong>4 p.m. –</strong> Scribblemonsters, family entertainment tent

<strong>3 p.m. –</strong> WVLI The Valley sock hop

<strong>5:30 p.m. –</strong> Will County 4-H Livestock auction

<strong>5:30 p.m. –</strong> Power Wheels Derby

<strong>5:30 p.m. –</strong> 4-H Livestock auction

<strong>6:30 p.m. -</strong> Demolition Derby, grandstand admission $10

<strong>Beer Garden Entertainment –</strong>All Star Music Machine and High Anxiety

Sunday

<strong>8 a.m. –</strong> Fair opens

<strong>9 a.m.</strong> Peotone Community Church service

<strong>Noon –</strong> Carnival opens

<strong>Noon and 3 p.m. –</strong> Magic Matt, family entertainment tent

<strong>1 p.m. –</strong> Chili cook-off

<strong>1:30 p.m. –</strong> Dave Rudolph Beach Party family entertainment tent

<strong>1:30 p.m. –</strong> Baby show

<strong>2 p.m. –</strong> Rodeo, grandstand admission $8

<strong>Beer Garden Entertainment –</strong> All Star Music Machine and Cosmic Rewind

<strong>8 p.m. –</strong> Release of commercial exhibits