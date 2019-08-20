Separation pact for school leader?

KANKAKEE — The Bourbonnais Elementary school board is poised to enter into a separation agreement with Superintendent Dan Hollowell, who was placed on leave in late June because of sexual harassment allegations.

A separation agreement often involves severance pay, but not always.

On June 28, the school board voted unanimously to suspend Hollowell without pay for 30 business days pending the acceptance of his resignation or the institution of proceedings to terminate his current contract.

Board President Rob Rodewald declined to speak about the agreement Monday, but said he would do so after the vote. The school district’s lawyer, Shelli Anderson, did not return a call for comment.

Hollowell couldn’t be reached for comment.

Last month, Rodewald said a resignation agreement was “not outside the realm of possibility.” But he and Anderson have declined to say whether they were in talks with Hollowell or his representatives.

The contract for Hollowell, who makes $156,000 per year, was set to expire in 2023. The agreement contains no provisions about severance pay.

In early March, reading coordinator Michelle Brosseau filed a sexual harassment complaint against Hollowell, who became superintendent in 2013. She alleged the superintendent made inappropriate comments toward her.

A reading teacher, Michelle Erickson, made a similar complaint during the June 28 board meeting. Brosseau stood next to her.

The board’s agenda for the June meeting, when Hollowell was placed on leave, indicated members were set to vote to reduce the length of Hollowell’s contract in response to the allegations, rather than terminate him.

But a day before the meeting, the Daily Journal published a mid-June letter from the school board to Brosseau informing her that it had found Hollowell violated board policies.

The next day, a standing-room-only crowd was on hand at the board meeting, which was on a Friday night in the middle of the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival. Most of the audience expressed sympathy for Brosseau and Erickson.

The first day of school is Wednesday. Margaret Longo, a longtime educator from the south suburbs, is the interim superintendent while the board looks for a permanent one.

The Bourbonnais Elementary school board meets at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the district's administration building, 281 W. John Casey Road. For more information on the meeting, call 815-929-5100 or visit besd53.org.