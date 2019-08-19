Purple Heart recipient shot down twice in one day

On Aug. 7, National Purple Heart Day was commemorated. It’s the day when America remembers and honors those who have been wounded in the service of their country. One of those Purple Hearts belongs to Danny Russell, a resident of the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.

Russell received his, along with the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal and a “bad back,” by being shot down out of the air twice — on the same day, April 22, 1970, in the skies over Laos during the Vietnam War.

Russell, originally from the Galesburg area, had volunteered for the Air Force. He had graduated from AlWood High School and attended Black Hawk Junior College in Moline. He had an early job applying anhydrous ammonia fertilizer for a grain company. His boss, an inspirational figure, was Rex Johnson, a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserves.

So, Russell signed up — on a delayed enlistment program. He joined on his Oct. 8 birthday, but didn’t go in until past Christmas. Following basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, Russell wound up with a critical job.

He was an EC-47 Morse Radio Intercept Operator. Stationed in the rear of a airborne C-47 Skytrain, his job was to intercept North Vietnamese and Viet Cong Morse Code and radio traffic and forward it on.

On the day in question, his plane, with eight Americans aboard, was tracking a North Vietnamese general traveling down the Ho Chi Minh Trail.

It was 9:30 a.m. and the plane, at 9,500 feet, was supposed to be above the range of the Vietnamese.

“They should not have been able to hit us,” Russell said. But the Vietnamese had hauled a gun to the top of a mountain and brought down the plane with a 37 millimeter radar-controlled airburst.

The plane was in the midst of a seven-hour mission. To stretch and relieve the tension, the crew often switched seats during the long flights. Minutes before the critical shot, Russell swapped seats with his friend, Michael Ray Conner, of Knoxville, Tenn.

Conner died sitting in Russell’s seat. He was one of two of the crew of eight who didn’t make it.

The plane took nine minutes to glide and fall to Earth before crashing at Thua Thien Vietnam.

“That was a lot of time,” Russell said. “You’re thinking, ‘We’re never going to survive. We’re cooked.’”

Yet, on the way down, the crew did work to destroy vital documents. They would have bailed out, but the force from the blast that wounded their plane jammed the cargo bay door shut.

They were trying to pry it open “with bleeding fingernails.” When it finally blew open, they were too close to the ground to jump. The warning passed through the plane: “A crash is imminent.”

Three seconds later, the aircraft hit the ground. A radio console fell on top of Russell. Adrenalin kicked in and he pushed it off. He felt hydraulic fluid was dripping on him. That was odd, he thought. He did not think there were hydraulics in that section of the plane. The fluid was really “blood from my buddy.”

The men in the rear of the plane followed evacuation procedure. They worked their way upwind on the left side of the plane, taking cover in an old 14-foot wide crater left by a previous B-52 bomb drop. There was three feet of water in the bottom.

Russell had a broken back. One man had chipped a tooth. Another had a portion of his scalp peeled back. All were bloody. They bandaged each other as best as possible. A Mayday sent off before the crash meant the aircraft that always escorted the C-47 surveillance plane knew of the crash. Years later, Russell discovered, the men might have been left there, but a superior “argued for a rescue.”

Perhaps two hours later, a Huey Gunship — not a Medevac — helicopter came in, taking away most, but not all, of the survivors. Russell would go out on a smaller Loach helicopter. That ship was no more than 50 feet in the air when it was shot down, too.

The Loach’s machine gunner then set up his weapon on the ground to keep the enemy from closing in.

“You could hear the bullets coming at us through the elephant grass,” Russell recalled.

A third helicopter, anther Huey gunship, hauled Russell away. Once the men were out, the sensitive remaining surveillance equipment and data on the C-47 was “sanitized” by a bombing run. Russell would be flown to a hospital in Phu Bai, 20 miles from the scene.

“I had the right to never fly again,” Russell said. Yet, he chose, after two months of recovery, to go back into the same job. Eventually, he would serve one year, one month and three days in Vietnam.

After Vietnam he went to Knoxville to visit the widow and the infant child of the man who died in his place. Twenty-five years later, they would re-unite at the Vietnam Wall in Washington where the son asked the vets to tell him stories of the father he never met.

After the war, Russell worked at a lumberyard in Woodhull for 24 years and then sold investments for Met Life for a decade. He joined the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, the Disabled American Veterans and the Purple Heart Association. He told and retold his story several times in after-dinner speeches and to schoolchildren, so they might learn about Vietnam.

He raised a son, who lives in Crest Hill; and a daughter, who lives in Carmel, Ind. He has six grandchildren and two younger sisters. Now 71, he’s lived in the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno for two and a half years.

“I’d go right back,” he said of his Vietnam experience. “There were times when they shot at us and we had to ask for permission to shoot back. It was no way to win a war.”

Yet, he condemns U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara for sending 58,000 Americans to their deaths in a war he knew could not be won.

Mostly, though, he does not want Vietnam to be “forgotten.”

On Aug. 7, 1782, George Washington established the Purple Heart, then given for military valor. A century and a half later, it was redesigned and the criteria changed. Since World War I, it has been given to those wounded in action. The first modern recipient was Douglas MacArthur.

No accurate count of the number of medals given exists. Estimates since World War I range up to 1.9 million.