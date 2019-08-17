City blocks some Facebook users

KANKAKEE — You can visit the Facebook pages for the city of Kankakee and Kankakee Police Department and find out about city happenings.

Just the other day, the police posted information about an app that lets residents monitor criminal activity in their neighborhoods.

Some people on Facebook, though, might be unable to access the city information. That’s because the city is blocking them from even seeing the pages. In today’s jargon, city officials are “ghosting” people they apparently do not like.

When someone blocks you on Facebook, you can find no trace of that person on the site.

Pat Wilder, a social media critic of Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, said he is blocked on the city of Kankakee’s Facebook page and until recently, the police department’s. He is upset about it.

“I feel it is a violation of my freedom of speech and that I should be able to communicate with an elected official,” Wilder said in an email. “Lastly, it endangers me and others that are blocked because we are not receiving the same information, notices, etc. that other citizens are getting. Examples of this would be boil orders, shootings, fires, etc.”

He said other prominent mayoral critics also have been blocked.

Recently, the Daily Journal submitted an open records request to see who the city blocks from its two Facebook pages.

The city says it does not have that record in its possession.

It’s unclear why the city does not have the list; every Facebook page has such a record, which is easily accessible.

A couple years ago, investigative organization ProPublica asked governors across the country for lists of those they block on their official pages. Most states released the information, the group said.

Wells-Armstrong did not return a message for comment.

Wilder recently was unblocked from the police department page. He wrote a personal message to the page’s administrator: “I see KPD is unblocking and unmuting everyone that (police officials) had been blocking from the page.”

The administrator said that was correct.

When Wilder asked who would be handling the social media, the administrator responded that it would be Sgt. Avery Ivey.

Apparently, the city takes criticism on Facebook seriously.

Last year, the Daily Journal obtained documents showing that then-Police Chief Price Dumas used a state criminal database to investigate two of the mayor’s critics on Facebook. The database is supposed to be used for legitimate law enforcement purposes.

In a brief interview at the time, Dumas said he investigated one of the critics because the man had posted a photo of Wells-Armstrong’s city vehicle parked at City Hall. The man had criticized Wells-Armstrong for upgrading her city car. Dumas said he wanted to protect the mayor’s safety.

Dumas said he couldn’t remember why he investigated the other mayoral critic.

The chief resigned three weeks after the story, and the state police launched an investigation.

According to state police documents, officers reported Deputy Chief Willie Hunt had asked an officer to investigate a Facebook account that was posting criticism of the Kankakee city administration. Hunt allegedly asked the officer to install trackers on the account who it belonged to. The officer followed the order, the documents state.

State police have not answered questions on what will come of the investigation.