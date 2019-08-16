'Pull in the Park' coming to Chebanse

Daily Journal staff report

The 2019 Pull in the Park will be held Sept. 8 at Legion Park in Chebanse.

The event will begin with opening ceremonies at noon. The barnyard stock farm tractor pull and the kids pedal tractor pull also will start at that time. The children’s event is open to youngsters ages 3-10.

The family-themed activity also will have dime toss games, bounce houses, a duck pond game, face painting and a farm animal petting zoo.

Admission is free, and food and drink will be available from the Chebanse Legion and other vendors. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the tractor pull and a ceremony honoring local military veterans.

Proceeds from the event go to the Chebanse American Legion, which supports many local and national veteran affairs and local civic programs such as high school scholarships and American flag replacements.

For further information, contact Kurt Lukow at 815-383-9408