More inmates at county jail

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County has seen a big increase in inmates over the past couple years, the sheriff reports.

According to the sheriff’s office’s numbers, the jail held an average of 502 inmates per day in 2017. That number is made up of inmates from the county, as well as two federal agencies, the U.S. Marshals Service and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The inmate number increased to 601 on average in 2018, and then 645 so far this year. Over two years, the total number jumped by 28 percent.

The number of U.S. Marshals inmates increased 46 percent to 227 per day on average this year, from 156 in 2017, Sheriff Mike Downey told a county oversight committee this week. The number of local inmates, meanwhile, edged up 15 percent to 267 per day on average from 233 two years ago.

The ICE detainee number increased from 113 per day on average in 2017 to 156 the next year, Downey said.

That number declined slightly to 151 so far in 2019. Over two years, the increase was 34 percent.

With the federal contracts, the county pulls in about $1 million per month. That money more than covers the costs of housing federal inmates. Millions of it is spent on other county functions.

In fall 2016, the county started housing ICE detainees, which has drawn opposition from immigrant advocates.

They argue the county should not balance its budget on the back of immigrants. County officials say the opponents should air their complaints in Washington, which sets immigration policies.

On Sunday, hundreds held a demonstration outside the county’s Jerome Combs Detention Center, where immigrants are held. It was the result of a coalition of Jewish and immigrant justice organizations, including Connect Kankakee.

Downey estimated more than 300 showed up for the protest. He praised how the demonstrators handled themselves.

“Our lawn was clean. It looked like no one was there (afterward),” he said.