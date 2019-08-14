Five interesting facts about Woodstock

Golden Anniversary upon us

The 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Music & Art Fair comes this week. The three-day festival was held Aug. 15-17, 1969, in Bethel, N.Y. It drew a crowd of 400,000.

No show this year

There were initial plans to hold a 50th anniversary Woodstock festival this month, but plans were called off on July 31 because of “unforeseen setbacks.’’

Farmer saved festival

Organizers of the original Woodstock first desired to hold the event near Middletown, N.Y. But a permit request was rejected. Then, Max Yasgur, a dairy farmer, agreed to allow the festival to be moved onto his 600-acre property. Yasgur received a $50,000 rental fee and a rousing ovation from the audience when introduced.

Hendrix earned largest fee

Guitar legend Jimi Hendrix was paid $18,000 to perform at Woodstock. That sum translates into $125,000 in today’s economy.

Now an historic landmark

Yasgur’s farm now is known as the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, and in 2017, the concert site was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

<strong>Sources:</strong> mentalfloss.com, vulture.com