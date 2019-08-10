YWCA hosts documentary screening

YWCA Kankakee is hosting a screening of the documentary No Small Matter from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, in the fourth floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

No Small Matter is the first feature documentary to explore early childhood education.

No Small Matter is built from stories of real children, families and teachers illustrating the impact of high-quality early childhood experiences. The documentary features parents who are struggling to do the best for their kids, teachers who model what early childhood education classrooms should and could be like and children learning and developing in real time.

The film is also grounded in science, opening up the “black box” of what's happening inside children's brains with animation and the voices of scientists, physicians and early childhood education experts.

YWCA Kankakee was able to purchase the screening rights through the generosity of a donor.

The screening and lunch are free and seating is limited to 100 participants. RSVP by emailing ywcakank1907@att.net or by calling 815-933-4516.