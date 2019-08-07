Gretchen Charlton Art Gallery seeks works by women artists

If you’re a woman looking to make your voice heard through art, look no further.

The Gretchen Charlton Art Gallery in Kankakee is seeking artwork from women artists for their upcoming exhibition, titled “Women in Relation.”

The gallery, located within Presence Heritage Village in Kankakee, is partnering with the Pregnancy Resource Center of Kankakee to “explore ourselves, communities and the very nature of things through women’s relationships,” according to a news release.

Victoria Strole, director of the art gallery, said the gallery is requesting art submissions that highlights women’s voices and their countless relationships with other people, as well as their country, environment and themselves.

Strole is accepting artwork within several mediums, including photography, painting, printmaking, drawing and more. A one-page artist statement, which describes the artist’s viewpoints and belief system, is also requested.

To be considered for the exhibition, email up to three images of your artwork (with one detail picture, if necessary) to Strole at <a href="%E2%80%9Dmailto:%3Ca%20href=">victoria.strole@ascension.org</a> by Sept. 6.

If accepted, all work must be dropped off to the gallery from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or received by mail between Sept. 25 and Sept. 30.

The “Women in Relation” exhibition will run from Oct. 6 to Nov. 30, with the reception scheduled for 4:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 10. The exhibition will also include a “Women’s Fair” educational event from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 9.

In conjunction with the exhibition, the gallery is also coordinating with the PRC as an underwriter for the center’s 2020 Valentine’s fundraiser. The gallery is seeking 15 artists or groups of artists to paint rocking chairs that will be auctioned at the event.

To volunteer, submit to Strole via email a written proposal outlining your artistic style and design idea by Aug. 16. Strole also requests sample images of current work and/or sketches of a rocking chair design plan.

If accepted to paint a rocking chair, volunteers will be contacted by Aug. 23. Artists must then pick up their chairs to be painted from the gallery and return them by Sept. 23.

Questions about the “Women in Relation” exhibition or the rocking chair painting assignment can be directed to Strole at victoria.strole@ascension.org or 815-939-4506.

For more information, find the <a href="%E2%80%9Dhttps:/www.facebook.com/gretchencharltonartgallery/%E2%80%9D">Gretchen Charlton Art Gallery on Facebook</a>.