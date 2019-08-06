Bourbonnais sets public hearing

The Village of Bourbonnais will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Riverside Senior Life Communities, Wayne & Kay Preisel Community Room, 85 East Burns Road, Bourbonnais.

The purpose of the hearing is to allow people to express views on the proposed federally-funded Community Development Block Grant project. People with disabilities or non-English speaking people who wish to attend the public hearing and need assistance should contact Village Administrator Michael Van Mill, 600 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, at 815-937-3570 no later than Aug. 16. Every effort will be made to make reasonable accommodations for those who seek assistance.

On or about Sept. 3, Bourbonnais intends to apply to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for a grant from the state CDBG program.

The funds are to be used for a community development project that will include the construction of underground storm sewer and stormwater detention and management to allow the construction of a medical facility on the northeast corner of Burns Road.

The village plans to request $475,000 in CDBG funds. The money would be used for activities that will benefit low-to-moderate income persons, and total $242,250. Bourbonnais also proposes to expend $625,000 in non-CDBG funds on the project. These funds will come from the village’s general fund.

Information related to the project will be available for prior review as of today between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the village administration office, 600 Main Street NW, Bourbonnais. Citizens are invited to provide comments regarding these issues either at the public hearing or by prior written statement.

Written comments should be submitted to Michael VanMill, 600 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, IL 60914, no later than Aug. 19, in order to ensure the comments are placed in the official record of the public hearing proceedings.

This project will result in no displacement of any persons or businesses.