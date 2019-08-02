On the right-hand side of The Looney Bin’s horseshoe-shaped bar, a can of Busch Light rested next to a lit candle and vase of roses.

For the past year, nobody has sat in the spot that belonged to Sue Wussow, a longtime customer of the Bradley bar, who died from a stroke one year ago Thursday. She was 61 when she passed.

“Momma Sue would come in every day after work,” said Maureen Huffman, co-owner of The Looney Bin. “She liked her beer because it was cheap. She liked draft beer, but she was a big fan of Busch Light.”

Originally from Iowa, Wussow settled in Bradley. She worked at Riverside Healthcare’s Miller Rehabilitation facility in Kankakee. She had two children and a grandchild.

The bar started a candle vigil when Wussow passed. They have continued it throughout the past year with no intention of stopping.

In fact, they cemented Wussow’s memorial by removing her barstool and adding a metal pipe to the bar’s countertop to reserve her spot.

Occasionally, patrons buy a Busch Light and leave it at Wussow’s spot.

“She sat there every single day,” Huffman said. “She was my best friend. Out of respect for her, that was her spot. We have kept the candle going every day since she was in the hospital. We are going to keep it going.”