School Bus Figure 8 tonight’s fair highlight

The annual Kankakee County Fair began Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

Highlights include free grandstand shows, Twin Stunts Motorcycle Thrill Show, Reptile Adventures featuring Dan Conner, Kidbuck$ Game Show, live bands in the Budweiser Pavilion, antique tractor display and carnival specials. General gate admission is $10. Children age 5 and under enter for free.

Thursday

<strong>7 a.m. –</strong> Gates open

<strong>7 a.m. –</strong> Ag breakfast tribute to sponsors

<strong>8 a.m. –</strong> Creative arts and agriculture building opens

<strong>8:30 a.m. –</strong> 4-H horse and pony show

<strong>9 a.m. –</strong> Open and junior creative arts

<strong>9 a.m.</strong> – Open, junior and 4-H market gilt show

<strong>9 a.m. –</strong> 4-H beef show and open, junior and 4-H dairy goat show

<strong>12 p.m. –</strong> Expo center building and commercial exhibits open

<strong>12 to 7 p.m. –</strong> Antique tractors, Central Illinois Green Club, on display

<strong>3 to 10 p.m. –</strong> Modern Midways carnival

<strong>4 p.m. –</strong> 4-H rabbit show

<strong>5 p.m. –</strong> Junior and 4-H sheep show

<strong>5 and 9:30 p.m. –</strong> Kidbuck$ Game Show, midway area

<strong>5:30 and 8:30 p.m. –</strong> Twin Stunts Motorcycle Thrill Show, east road

<strong>6 to 10 p.m. –</strong> Modern Midways carnival ride wristband special

<strong>6 and 9 p.m. –</strong> Dan Conner Reptile Adventures, west road

<strong>7 p.m. –</strong> School Bus Figure 8, grandstand

<strong>8 p.m. –</strong> Cosmic Rewind, Budweiser Pavilion

Friday

<strong>7 a.m. –</strong> Gates open

<strong>8 a.m. –</strong> Open, junior and 4-H poultry and wildlife show

<strong>9 a.m. –</strong> Open and junior beef show; open, junior and 4-H boer goat show and breeding swine show; and open and junior horse and pony show

<strong>12 to 7 p.m. –</strong> Antique tractors, Central Illinois Green Club, on display

<strong>12 p.m. –</strong> Expo center building and commercial exhibits open

<strong>3 to 11 p.m. –</strong> Modern Midways carnival

<strong>4 p.m. –</strong> Junior rabbit show

<strong>5 and 9:30 p.m.-</strong> Kidbuck$ Game Show, midway

<strong>5 p.m. –</strong> NBHA IL 01 horse show

<strong>5:30 and 8:30 p.m. –</strong> Twin Stunts Motorcycle Thrill Show, east road

<strong>6 to 10 p.m. –</strong> Modern Midways carnival ride wristband specials

<strong>6 and 9 p.m. –</strong> Dan Conner Reptile Adventures, west road

<strong>7 p.m. –</strong> 4-H Showman of Showmen

<strong>7 p.m. -</strong> Monster Truck Racing League Summer Renegade Tour, grandstand

<strong>8 p.m. –</strong> Karen Hart Band, Budweiser Pavilion

Saturday

<strong>7 a.m. –</strong> Gates open

<strong>8 a.m. –</strong> Open rabbit show

<strong>8:30 a.m. –</strong> Open division sheep show

<strong>9 a.m. –</strong> Open and junior horse and pony show

<strong>11 a.m. and 5 and 7 p.m. –</strong> Twin Stunts Motorcycle Thrill Show, east road

<strong>11:30 a.m. and 6:30 and 9 p.m.</strong> – Dan Conner Reptile Adventures, west road

<strong>12 p.m. –</strong> Expo center building and commercial exhibits open

<strong>12 to 7 p.m.</strong> – Antique tractors, Central Illinois Green Club, on display

<strong>12</strong> <strong>p.m. –</strong> Monster Truck Racing League Summer Renegade Tour, grandstand

<strong>1 to 11 p.m. –</strong> Modern Midways carnival

<strong>1 p.m. –</strong> 4-H livestock auction

<strong>1, 5 and 9:30 p.m. –</strong> Kidbuck$ game show, midway area

<strong>2 p.m. –</strong> Open gaming horse show

<strong>4:30 to 8 p.m. –</strong> Cowboy Jukebox, Budweiser Pavilion

<strong>6 p.m. –</strong> All Faiths church service, ag expo/creative arts building

<strong>7 p.m. –</strong>IPRA Championship Rodeo, grandstand

<strong>8:30 p.m. –</strong> Ethan Bell Band, Budweiser Pavilion

Sunday

<strong>7 a.m. –</strong> Gates open

<strong>10 a.m. –</strong> NBHA IL 01 horse show

<strong>11 a.m. –</strong> 4-H bunnies on parade

<strong>11 a.m. and 3 and 5:30 p.m. –</strong> Twin Stunts Motorcycle Thrill Show, east road

<strong>11:30 a.m. –</strong> Dan Conner Reptile Adventures, west road

<strong>12 p.m. –</strong> Expo center building and commercial exhibit open

<strong>12 to 7 p.m. –</strong> Antique tractors, Central Illinois Green Club, on display

<strong>12 p.m. –</strong> IPA truck and tractor pulls, grandstand

<strong>1 to 9 p.m. –</strong> Modern Midways carnival, wristband special

<strong>1, 3 and 6:30 p.m. –</strong> Kidbuck$ Game Show, midway area

<strong>1 p.m.</strong> – Bean bag tournament, Budweiser Pavilion

<strong>2 p.m. –</strong> 4-H Ag Olympics

<strong>2 and 6 p.m. –</strong> Dan Conner Reptile Adventures, west road

<strong>5 p.m. –</strong> 4-H Rooster crowing contest

<strong>7 p.m. –</strong> Beater Bonanza circle track demos, grandstand

<strong>9 p.m. –</strong> Fair closes