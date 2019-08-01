Groundbreaking day at CSL

BRADLEY — Although a groundbreaking ceremony was held late Wednesday morning at CSL Behring to celebrate what will be the creation of a new entrance to the plant, it was only snapshot of what is taking place here.

“This is symbolic of so much more,” said Mike Deem, CSL’s general manager, as the ceremony drew to a conclusion in the day’s brilliant sunshine.

“What this area will become in 10 years will be something. I’m certainly excited to be a part of this,” Deem said.

Construction workers and equipment are in plain view as the plant is in full swing of a massive expansion project which will greatly expand the Kankakee County footprint of the pharmaceutical manufacturer.

Already Kankakee County’s largest manufacturing employers with more than 1,600 employees, the company is in a huge growth mode which will greatly impact this region in terms of jobs and development.

The Melbourne, Australia-based company produces medications used to treat those with blood clotting disorders, immune deficiencies and inherited respiratory disease, among others.

And one of the key components of the multi-billion expansion is a new employee entrance which is being developed along Illinois Route 50 at the Lowe’s Home improvement intersection.

The new entrance will make this a four-way intersection. Currently, there is only an access point to Lowe’s located on the east side of Route 50.

Omer Osman, acting secretary for the Illinois Department of Transportation, was on hand for the event and noted this development will ultimately lead to an entire transformation of the area.

Osman said IDOT will be also constructing a new right turn lane along Route 50 to help ease traffic heading into the plant.

The new entrance for the 138-acre site will likely not be available until the early months of 2020, noted Chris Abell, head of CSL’s project management office.

The entrance to the plant will be five lanes. Two lanes will be for incoming traffic, and there will be three lanes leaving the plant — right and left turn lanes, as well as a straight-through lane.

It was Abell who warned Kankakee County leadership early this year that traffic would grind to a halt at the Route 50 and Armour Road intersection in Bourbonnais Township if the state failed to clear the way for a new CSL entrance.

After Abell expressed the company’s frustration at a countywide economic development conference in Bradley, momentum quickly formed in Springfield to get the needed infrastructure developed.

In early July, CSL gained its permit to begin work on the new employees and visitors entrance.

“I know this took some time and some back and forth, but we finally made it happen,” Osman said.

Osman was quick to thank IDOT’s Wayne Phillips, program development engineer at the District 3 office in Ottawa. Kankakee County is in District 3.

He said it was Phillips who kept the project moving by keeping everyone’s nose to the grindstone.

On Wednesday, Phillips said it was just a matter of organizing everyone.

“The goal was to get this done and we finally got it done. It’s our job to help facilitate growth,” he said.

Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler, one of the key players in getting this project on track, said, like Deem, that this area will be transformed in coming years.

“I know it seems like this is just about an entrance, but this will be transformational. This is about helping provide great jobs and building careers. That’s what will be created here.

“This entire area will be changed. In 10 years people won’t realize what was started here with an (plant) entrance and a huge investment by an international company.”

The company has started what will likely be a 10-year construction program which will ultimately add 1.8 million square feet to the plant.

The expansion, known as CSL’s South Campus, occupies the former Bunge Edible Oil property, which CSL acquired in 2018 after Bunge closed the plant.