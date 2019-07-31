Pembroke enrollment may jump

HOPKINS PARK — Pembroke Township’s Lorenzo R. Smith Elementary School may see its enrollment increase next year, despite social media chatter to the contrary.

The school ended the last academic year with 209 students, a number that could jump by 20 this year if the school gets state money for a full-day preschool for 4-year-olds, Pembroke Superintendent Marcus Alexander said Tuesday.

Without the full-day program, he said, the district’s enrollment is expected to stay about the same.

The school already has a half-day preschool, which serves 40 children, Alexander said.

Officials hope to get word from the state next month about whether the school will receive more money to open the full-day program. Alexander said he believes the school has a good chance of receiving the grant.

The issue of the Pembroke school’s future came up on Facebook on Tuesday, with one resident suggesting the school was closing.

Alexander said such reports are from left field, saying neither he nor the school board are talking about a closure. Besides, he noted, the school is holding registration for two days this week.

He also said there have been no discussions of closing the school with the state or nearby school districts, which would absorb the Pembroke students.

Over the last 15 years, the district has seen its enrollment drop by 60 percent, according to state records.

“There is no secret that the population of Hopkins Park and Pembroke Township is declining. There is not much of an economy. A lot of people are moving out of the community,” Alexander said. “The school district is impacted. Our enrollment is attributed to who lives within the boundaries. We are working to expand opportunities, not diminish them.”

Pembroke Township is one of the state’s poorest communities.