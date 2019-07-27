Three Kankakee police officers cleared

KANKAKEE — Three Kankakee police officers have been cleared in response to a suspect who alleged they struck him.

Last month, Ronald Bartlett, the police department’s internal inspector, issued a report stating he found no evidence Samuel J.R. Hines, 22, was mistreated.

On Jan. 25, Hines was arrested at the Economy Inn Hotel, 2125 S. U.S. Route 45-52, on charges of possessing methamphetamine and resisting a police officer. Police reports indicate Hines was taken with some force by officers after he resisted them.

In late May, Hines filed a citizen’s complaint alleging that three officers had battered him after he was taken into custody.

According to Bartlett’s report, Hines agreed to give a video recorded statement to the officers in the squad car. The interview lasted seven minutes. Hines appeared to be calm and cooperative and gave no indication of any problem at that time, it said.

The sheriff’s office provided a five-minute video of the jail’s booking area, where Hines again appeared to be calm, the report said.

In a response to a Daily Journal request for public records, including video, the city provided the records but not the video.

Starting June 10, Bartlett said he left messages for Hines to arrange a follow-up interview to his complaint. Two weeks later, Hines responded and was asked why he did not call back sooner. Hines stated he thought the matter was not important and then hung up, according to the report.

Bartlett closed the case and deemed the complaint unfounded.

In January 2018, Bartlett, a former state police investigator, was hired as the police department’s part-time internal inspector. Bartlett, who makes $15,000 per year, investigates alleged police misconduct.

In his complaint, Hines said the three officers approached him and asked him to exit his car.

“Then when searching me, I was pushed and attacked by [the] three members of the gang unit,” he wrote in his complaint. All of them “punched and stomp[ed] on me for multiple minutes.”

In a police report, the officers said they were in the area because of calls about prostitution and drug sales and use.

While being searched, Hines broke free but ran into the arms of an officer, according to the report. Hines tried to break free again, flailing his arms. In the confrontation, two officers fell, causing one to cut his nose, the report said. Hines allegedly hit an officer in the face.

Hines was asked if he needed medical attention. He said he did not, according to the report.

No trial date for Hines has been set.

Hines couldn’t be reached for comment.