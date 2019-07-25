Lemonade stand meets code cops

KANKAKEE — The lemonade is no longer flowing at an East Court Street stand where a local girl sells bottles of lemonade for 50 cents.

In June, the Daily Journal ran two stories about the house with the high-profile lemonade stand at 1042 E. Court St.

The first story was about the stand, which is operated by Iva Martenez and her daughter, Hayli, 11, the proceeds going to Hayli’s college fund.

The other one was about the Kankakee County Board’s decision to designate the house a historic landmark.

After the news coverage, officials from the city and county health department showed up to warn the family to stop selling lemonade. Otherwise, they would be fined.

As a result, Martenez said she stopped selling the beverage, although the stand can be seen near the front steps of the two-story house, which was built in 1879.

Around the county, lemonade stands, even those operated by 6-year-olds, have been shut down for lack of permits. According to lemonade-maker Country Time, 14 states, including Illinois, allow lemonade stands without permits. The company is trying to legalize them in all 50 states.

Even before the recent news coverage, Martenez’s house already was on the health department’s radar, said John Bevis, its administrator. But he said the stories prompted the local officials’ visit. They consider the Martenez family operation more than a lemonade stand.

The department, he said, was concerned about the bottles that the family was using for the lemonade.

“We have a situation where we have food products that are being made and mixed in bottles that are not approved by a licensed facility. Are the bottles being reused? If they are, I don’t know what was in the bottles first,” Bevis said.

For the stand to continue to operate, Martenez would need to get a county health department license, Bevis said.

“The percentage of people who are ignorant of the rules is low. They are waiting to be caught because doing what they have to do is more expensive,” he said. “At the end of the day, many individuals can operate a home-based license from the health department. We have mechanisms in place where we could give the license right away. We’re willing to work with them to do so.”

‘HUGE LEAK’

On June 20, the city ordered the Martenez family to vacate the property, saying it is “unfit for human habitation.” The family still occupies the house, so the city has taken the matter to Kankakee County Court.

In its court filing, the city said it issued the order because the house has no water or sewer service, which are building code violations.

Aqua Illinois, the city’s private water provider, cut off Martenez’s water a few months ago.

Martenez said that happened because the utility says she owes $1,116 for water and sewer service. But she said that is not incorrect because she is being charged for the first floor of the neighboring two-story house, which is owned by someone else.

“I’m not paying someone else’s bill,” Martenez said.

Aqua spokeswoman Melissa Kahoun acknowledged that her company had been billing Martenez for the next-door house, but she said that problem was fixed last fall and the other property has a zero balance.

Kahoun said the main reason for the cutoff was that Martenez has a “huge leak” in her portion of the water line. Company representatives, Kahoun said, have spoken with Martenez about the issue and given her a list of contractors that could correct it.

Martenez confirmed she was told there was a leak issue. She said she had three plumbers come out to look at it and found nothing.

‘HOW TO SURVIVE’

The lack of sewer and water is also a problem for the health department, Bevis said. A food service business, he said, needs to have water and sewer for sanitation.

Martenez said she has been without water and sewer since April, but she said she and her family get by. They often sleep at friends overnight, but stay at the house during the day.

“I was taught how to survive,” she said.

See records related to city's case against owner of house with lemonade stand at daily-journal.com.