Five things to do this weekend

Bears camp

Da Bears are back in town! The Chicago team will hold its first public practice Saturday at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. Camp is open from 7:30 a.m. to noon that day, with practice beginning at 8:15. The same schedule will hold for Sunday and Monday. Admission to camp is free, but fans must obtain tickets in advance at chicagobears.com/camp.

Merchant Street MusicFest

See Nick Lynch, The Foxies, The Soundz, the Maroon Misfitz and more during the annual two-day festival taking place at the Harold and Jean Miner Festival Square in Kankakee. More than 30 acts from across the U.S. will be performing on three stages. Food and drinks vendors will also be present. Tickets are $5 at the gate.

"The Sunshine Boys"

The Kankakee Valley Theatre Association, in partnership with Goodberlet Home Services, is bringing professional theatre to Kankakee for two weekends. KVTA will perform Neil Simon's play about an aging and ailing comedian duo with TV and stage actor Wayne Powers cast in the lead as Willie, one-half of "The Sunshine Boys." Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, with additional showings the following weekend. Tickets can be purchased at kvta.org/buy-tickets.

Catfish Days in Wilmington

Now in its 21st year, Catfish Days will return to Wilmington beginning Thursday and running every day through Sunday. The festival features carnival rides, music, fireworks and, of course, catfish. Special catfish dinners can be purchased from the Wilmington House Family Restaurant and The Rustic Inn during the duration of the festival.

"Hairspray"

Travel back to 1960s Baltimore and see the award-winning musical performed by Small Town Theatrics at the Coal City Performing Arts Center, featuring the same set that appeared on the production's Broadway National Tour. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $10 plus small service fees and can be purchased online at smalltowntheatrics.org.