Wisch List: History comes alive at 'Hamilton: The Exhibition'

Alexander Hamilton died in 1804, 29 years before Chicago even became a town. But this summer, the man featured on the face of the $10 bill is most certainly alive and well in the Windy City.

And not just on stage at a theater in the Loop.

On July 4, my wife and I went full patriot when we trekked out to Northerly Island east of Soldier Field to visit “Hamilton: The Exhibition” and get up close and personal with our nation’s Founding Fathers on Independence Day.

Set up inside a massive, air-conditioned, airplane hangar-style structure near Lake Michigan, this interactive and experiential exhibition is inspired by “Hamilton,” the most successful Broadway musical in modern history, currently playing in Chicago at the CIBC Theatre on Monroe Street. But “Hamilton: The Exhibition” goes well beyond the stage as it takes visitors on an exploration of the life and times of our nation’s first secretary of the treasury (and the birth of our nation itself) through an immersive, historical wonderland that would do Walt Disney proud.

Opened in April, the temporary building housing “The Exhibition” covers 35,000 square feet, and every inch is dedicated to breathing life into America’s story, while drawing breath from “Hamilton,” created by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

But while the charismatic Miranda serves as an audio tour guide for “The Exhibition,” no visitor should expect this to be a behind-the-scenes look at his musical. There are no human actors or backstage tours on Northerly Island. There is no live signing or storytelling about the creation of musical itself.

At the same time, however, you’re constantly in the world of the musical, with lyrics from “Hamilton” emblazoned on walls alongside quotes from Hamilton himself. Throughout the exhibit, familiar names and scenes from history — and the musical — are brought to life in a variety of dynamic ways.

Upon donning a headset and entering “The Exhibition,” you’ll find yourself inside the hold of the type of ship that carried a young, penniless Alexander Hamilton from the Caribbean to New York City. Later, you’ll see Hamilton’s New York as it was in the late 1700s, experience a formal ball with guests that include George and Martha Washington, and dive headfirst into a pivotal battle in the American Revolution through a digital-map experience that’s, I think it’s safe to say is unlike anything you’ve ever seen.

There’s plenty more, too, before the exhibition climaxes with a stark, moving scene that depicts Hamilton and his would-be killer, Vice President Aaron Burr, standing facing one another in a New Jersey field, dueling guns drawn.

More than 2 million people have seen “Hamilton” on stage in Chicago and beyond, and “The Exhibition” offers them a deeper dive. It also offers those who have found the musical too expensive a more affordable opportunity to get to know the fascinating life of our brilliant, flawed Founding Father.

“The Exhibition” is set to close on Sept. 6, so to crib a lyric from the musical, “Don’t miss your shot.”

“Hamilton: The Exhibition” is located on Northerly Island at 1535 S. Linn White Drive. Parking is available in the Adler Planetarium lots with a free “Hamilton” express shuttle driving visitors back and forth.

“The Exhibition” is open daily with the last entry two hours before the closing time. It takes approximately 90 minutes to complete the full audio tour.

Visit hamiltonexhibition.com for full details about daily hours.

Tickets begin at $39.50 and can be purchased on the website. But also be sure to check goldstar.com/chicago for discounted tickets on certain dates.