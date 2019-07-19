Five interesting reads in the Weekend Edition

NEWS: Mayor more than once

Before Mayor Mike Watson took the helm in Bradley, he served as mayor of Sammons Point.

LIFE: Foxies a find for MSMF

The Foxies, a Nashville-based glitter/punk rock band, will be among the Merchant Street MusicFest performers next weekend.

OPINION: Readers raise voices

What do our readers have to say about the heady issues of the day? Find out by reading Voice of the People submissions.

NEWS: Bishop makes rural connections

For the last month, the Rev. Daniel Conlon, Bishop of the Diocese of Joliet, has spent much of his time in Iroquois and Ford counties.

NEWS: Moon music

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 reaching the moon, the weekend “5 facts’’ feature on page A2 will be dedicated to songs associated with the faraway satellite.