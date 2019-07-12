Famous Footwear exiting Northfield

One of <strong>Northfield Square</strong> mall’s longtime tenants will be closing its doors this month as <strong>Famous Footwear</strong> will end its longterm relationship here.

Mall manager <strong>Conrad Raczkowski</strong> confirmed the store would be leaving its 6,000-square-foot location near Kay Jewelers and the mall’s center court.

A division of St. Louis-based Caleres, the national retail has 1,100 United State’s locations. The footwear company began in June 1960 as Neil’s Factory Shoe Outlet in Madison, Wis. In 1980, Famous Footwear became a division of Caleres.

“It was a corporate decision,” Raczkowski explained. “It’s another struggling chain store.”

The company recently began expanding into <strong>China</strong> through a joint venture with <strong>Brand Investment Holdings</strong>.

Although not an original tenant, Famous Footwear has been at Northfield for many years. There were five shoe stores in Northfield when the mall opened in August 1990. The original five were: <strong>Payless Shoe Source, Father and Son, Finish Line, Kinney Shoes</strong> and <strong>Foot Locker</strong>.

Raczkowski said he believes the mall is starting to gain some footing with retailers. He said recent openings have provided needed energy. He noted the food court has gained interest since Papi’s Pizza opened.

He also noted that Spirit Halloween will soon be opening in the former <strong>Sears</strong> store.

• • •

<strong>Bradley</strong> resident <strong>Steve Lagesse</strong> is waging a one-man fight against <strong>Republic Services</strong>, the village’s waste contractor.

The 78-year-old Lagesse, a former Bradley clerk, trustee and planning and zoning commissioner, has taken the unusual step of not paying for waste collection, about a $25 monthly charge.

The reason? He does not like Republic Services. Lagesse declined to reveal what he does with his trash, but he said it is legal.

But the issue Lagesse brought to the <strong>Bradley Village Board</strong> on Monday is that he still is being billed by Republic for waste collection he is not using and he is threatening to sue the company.

“I’m a senior citizen and on a fixed income,” he said. “I wish the village could do something about these people.”

Lagesse noted he had his trash picked up when previous haulers had the village contract. He just has a dislike for Republic.

In addition to Bradley, Republic also is the waste hauler for <strong>Kankakee</strong>, <strong>Momence</strong> and <strong>Bourbonnais</strong>, among others.

He received a letter from a collection agency contracted by Republic. The letter stated he owned the company $433.22.

“They have never once picked up my garbage. ... But they keep billing me,” he said after the meeting. “I’m not giving them a penny.”