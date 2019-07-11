Five things to do this weekend

<strong>Charlie Brown in the Park</strong>

Acting Out Theatre Company will present three performances of “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” at Lil’s Park in Bradley. Gates open at 5:15 p.m. July 12, 13 and 14. Bring lawn chairs and arrive early to select an area to watch the performance. Shows begin at 8 p.m. Advance tickets cost $18 and are available at Joy’s Hallmark in Kankakee, King Music in Bradley and Showclix online. Tickets are $25 at the gate.

<strong>Orbert Davis at Island Park</strong>

Momence’s own Orbert Davis will be the host of the Orbert Davis Jazz & Family Festival from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Island Park. The free event features Davis and Sones De Mexico Ensemble, The Swing Kings and the Chicago Jazz Philharmonic Youth Ensemble.

<strong>Family Camp Out</strong>

The Bourbonnais Township Park District will host its Family Camp Out at Willowhaven Park and Nature Center in Kankakee. The July 13 event begins at 3 p.m. and concludes Sunday morning. The event features nature hikes, children’s activities and, of course, camping.

<strong>Bastille Day</strong>

Even if you’re not French, head to the Bastille Day Celebration at the French Heritage Museum from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Stone Barn in Kankakee. The event offers vendors, food, music and history.

<strong>Naked Gypsy Queens</strong>

The Nashville-based band Naked Gypsy Queens will perform at the Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley, at 8 p.m. Saturday. Naked Gypsy Queens has made a few stops in the Kankakee area, having previously played at the Merchant Street MusicFest, On the Rox and the Looney Bin.