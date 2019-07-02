Bourbonnais school official acts as superintendent

BOURBONNAIS — An official in the Bourbonnais Elementary School District is assuming the role of superintendent — at least for the time being.

Over the weekend, Director of Instruction Jim Duggan announced on Facebook that he would serve as superintendent “in the near term.”

He said the school board would work in the coming weeks to select an interim superintendent who will complete the remainder of the 2019-20 year.

The board plans to conduct a “wide” search to fill the position in the long-term, Duggan said.

Duggan has been the school district’s director of instruction for the last six years. He has worked as an educator and school administrator for the past two decades.

“I will work to ensure that all of the great things that you have come to expect in our school district continue during this transition,” Duggan said.

Duggan stepped in after the school board on Friday suspended Superintendent Dan Hollowell for 30 days without pay in response to a sexual harassment complaint. The suspension is pending the acceptance of Hollowell’s resignation or the beginning of termination proceedings against him.

At Friday’s meeting, Duggan was sitting in the seat normally reserved for Hollowell. While the board did not vote on Duggan, school board president Rob Rodewald confirmed Monday that Duggan would act as superintendent because he was the only employee with the proper certifications.

Duggan came to the Bourbonnais district in 2013 from south suburban Crestwood, where he served as a dual principal at Nathan Hale Elementary and Nathan Hale Intermediate School. He has his doctorate in education.

Duggan couldn’t be reached for immediate comment.

The first day of school is Aug. 21, seven weeks away.