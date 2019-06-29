Ready to take a thrill ride?

Daily Journal staff report
The annual Bourbonnais Friendship Festival began Wednesday and runs through Sunday.
The festival has been a summer highlight for decades now, and the latest version has adopted the theme “Friends are Flowers in the Garden of Life.’’
Here is the remaining schedule:
Today (Armed Services Day)
<strong>7:30 a.m. —</strong> 5K walk/run
<strong>9 a.m. to noon —</strong> Fishing Derby, Municipal Center pond
<strong>9 a.m. to noon —</strong> Veterans Luncheon sponsored by CWCU
<strong>11 a.m. to 1 p.m. —</strong> Armed Services Day
<strong>Noon to 1 p.m. —</strong> Frankfort Brass Band
<strong>Noon to midnight —</strong> Beer garden
<strong>Noon to 10 p.m. —</strong> Helicopter rides
<strong>Noon to 5 p.m. —</strong> Carnival Family Day (all rides one ticket)
<strong>Noon to 5 p.m. —</strong> Car Show sponsored by Meineke at Goselin Park
<strong>1 to 4 p.m. —</strong> Bingo
<strong>1:30 to 5 p.m. —</strong> Battle of the garage bands, main stage
<strong>2 p.m. —</strong> Bags tournament, beer garden
<strong>5:15 p.m. —</strong> Garage band winner plays winning song
<strong>6 to 9 p.m. —</strong> Bingo
<strong>6 to 7 p.m. —</strong> The Silhouettes, main stage
<strong>6 to 6:30 p.m. —</strong> Top talent, top model check-in, main stage
<strong>6:30 to 7:30 p.m. —</strong> Top talent, top model
<strong>7 p.m. —</strong> Jesse White Tumblers, pavilion
<strong>7 to 7:30 p.m. —</strong> Boots in Motion, west stage
<strong>7:30 to 8:15 p.m. —</strong> Top talent, top model winners
<strong>7:30 to 8:30 p.m. —</strong> The Serendipity Band, main stage
<strong>8:45 p.m. —</strong> Bourbonnais Has Talent winners, main stage
<strong>9 p.m. to midnight —</strong> The Anthem Band, main stage
Sunday
<strong>Noon —</strong> Helicopter rides
<strong>Noon —</strong> Carnival opens
<strong>1 p.m. —</strong> Grand Parade
