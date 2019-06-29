Ready to take a thrill ride?

Daily Journal staff report

The annual Bourbonnais Friendship Festival began Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

The festival has been a summer highlight for decades now, and the latest version has adopted the theme “Friends are Flowers in the Garden of Life.’’

Here is the remaining schedule:

Today (Armed Services Day)

<strong>7:30 a.m. —</strong> 5K walk/run

<strong>9 a.m. to noon —</strong> Fishing Derby, Municipal Center pond

<strong>9 a.m. to noon —</strong> Veterans Luncheon sponsored by CWCU

<strong>11 a.m. to 1 p.m. —</strong> Armed Services Day

<strong>Noon to 1 p.m. —</strong> Frankfort Brass Band

<strong>Noon to midnight —</strong> Beer garden

<strong>Noon to 10 p.m. —</strong> Helicopter rides

<strong>Noon to 5 p.m. —</strong> Carnival Family Day (all rides one ticket)

<strong>Noon to 5 p.m. —</strong> Car Show sponsored by Meineke at Goselin Park

<strong>1 to 4 p.m. —</strong> Bingo

<strong>1:30 to 5 p.m. —</strong> Battle of the garage bands, main stage

<strong>2 p.m. —</strong> Bags tournament, beer garden

<strong>5:15 p.m. —</strong> Garage band winner plays winning song

<strong>6 to 9 p.m. —</strong> Bingo

<strong>6 to 7 p.m. —</strong> The Silhouettes, main stage

<strong>6 to 6:30 p.m. —</strong> Top talent, top model check-in, main stage

<strong>6:30 to 7:30 p.m. —</strong> Top talent, top model

<strong>7 p.m. —</strong> Jesse White Tumblers, pavilion

<strong>7 to 7:30 p.m. —</strong> Boots in Motion, west stage

<strong>7:30 to 8:15 p.m. —</strong> Top talent, top model winners

<strong>7:30 to 8:30 p.m. —</strong> The Serendipity Band, main stage

<strong>8:45 p.m. —</strong> Bourbonnais Has Talent winners, main stage

<strong>9 p.m. to midnight —</strong> The Anthem Band, main stage

Sunday

<strong>Noon —</strong> Helicopter rides

<strong>Noon —</strong> Carnival opens

<strong>1 p.m. —</strong> Grand Parade

