Jack Klasey:Two events, one big Roaring Twenties party

In the Roaring ’20s it didn’t require much of an excuse to throw a party ... so Kankakee decided to combine two very different events into one big celebration on April 25, 1922.

The two events were Mardi Gras, the traditional costume celebration preceding the season of Lent, and (unlikely as it might seem) the building of paved roads. It was advertised as the “Big Kankakee County Mardi Gras celebration commemorating the dedicating of the county’s first permanent hard road.”

Although the event was promoted and described in detail by daily newspaper stories for a week before it was held, the “first permanent hard road” was never clearly identified. One passing mention seemed to indicate that the paving being celebrated was “East Court Street road,” the stretch of highway (now Illinois 17) leading eastward from the city limits. Another possibility might have been Dixie Highway on the eastern edge of the county, which officially was opened in August 1921.

In any case, it was a sufficient reason (especially when combined with Mardi Gras) to schedule two large parades, hold competitions for not one but two “queens” and crown those queens at a Coronation Ball, featuring a 25-piece orchestra and a ballroom floor with space for 2,000 dancers.

Under the heading “Masked Crowd to Celebrate Big Festival,” the Kankakee Daily Republican reported on April 18 that “Next Tuesday, the date set for the Kankakee County Road Celebration Day and the Mardi Gras, will be the biggest day of fun-making, masking and clowning the city has seen in many years.”

The first and largest of the two parades was the “Mammoth Industrial and Commercial Exhibit Parade” featuring more than 200 floats and decorated cars sponsored by local business and industrial firms. The Republican announced that city schools would close on April 25 from 10:30 a.m. to noon “to give the school children a chance to see the parade.” It noted that many children were actually participating in the parade, and that “the high school has obtained permission to carry its orchestra on a truck in the pageant.”

The second parade, beginning at 7:30 p.m., was billed as “a comic pageant with the participants in costume ... there will be marching organizations, as well as floats of an unusual nature.” Stepping off from Chicago Avenue and Court Street, the parade would escort the queens and their courts to the site of the coronation ball.

Competition for the titles of Kankakee City Queen and Kankakee County Queen was a spirited affair stretching over a two-week period. The 17 candidates for the city crown and 10 candidates for the county title gathered votes by selling tickets to the coronation ball. Miss Mildred Parker won the City Queen title by a large margin, while Miss Hazel Chandler became the County Queen in a much tighter competition.

The newspaper devoted considerable attention to the Cook Exhibition Building, where the Coronation Ball would be held on the evening of April 25. Located west of the Illinois Central railroad tracks and south of what now is Brookmont Boulevard, the building originally was erected in 1905 as a cattle sale barn. In 1913, it was purchased by entrepreneur and real estate developer A.E. Cook to house his Autofarmer farm machinery business. Today, the building is the southern portion of Belt Route Warehouse.

“The building is ideal for staging the big celebration,” noted the Daily Republican. “Seats have been arranged for at least 3,000 persons, with a space large enough for all to dance who care to take part. ... A beautiful stage has been erected in the hall for the Queens and their Maids of Honor.”

Since many of those attending the event would arrive by automobile, temporary electric lights were installed in a large field next to the Exhibition Building, which would serve as a parking lot. The city’s taxi companies offered half price (25 cent) fares to the Coronation Ball. For those choosing public transportation, the North Kankakee Electric Railway trolleys stopped on Schuyler Avenue, just east of the Illinois Central tracks. The building was a two-block walk through the newly opened underpass beneath the IC.

On April 24, the day before the event, a steady rain raised fears that the weather would interfere with the following day’s activities. At 8 a.m. on April 25, the sponsoring committee announced that the big industrial parade would be rescheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Ironically, the rain stopped 30 minutes after the announcement was made. The delayed parade, which stretched over a distance of 20 blocks, still drew “One of the biggest crowds that has witnessed a parade in recent years.”

The evening costume parade also drew a large number of spectators, and the Coronation Ball filled the Cook Exhibition Building. “The coronation ball presented the greatest dance ever held in Kankakee County,” reported the Daily Republican. The crowd was estimated at between 4,000 and 5,000 people.

Although the Mardi Gras activities received the most attention, the importance of the “highway” aspect of the event was noted by the newspaper, “Because of the extensive improvements, which have marked the progress of Kankakee and surrounding counties in highway building in the last two or three years, hundreds of people were able to drive here from distant parts in spite of the weather conditions.”

A.E. Cook, owner of the Exhibition Building where the Coronation Ball was held, once owned Kankakee's most famous house. What was that house, and when did Cook own it?

<strong>Answer:</strong> The B. Harley Bradley house, designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright, was acquired by Cook in 1912. He traded a large Iowa farm to the Bradleys in exchange for the house, located at 701 S. Harrison Avenue. Three years later, he sold the house to bird fancier and birdhouse manufacturer Joseph Dodson. Today, the Bradley house is owned by Wright in Kankakee, a nonprofit organization, and is open for tours.