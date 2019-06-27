Bradley wants second look taken at KRMA pay

BRADLEY — The Bradley Village Board would like the board which runs the region’s sewer plant to take a second look at the money being paid to its board representative.

At this week’s village board meeting, Rob Romo, Bradley’s finance director and the village’s Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency representative, expressed his dismay the $600 meeting stipend cannot be sent to the village rather than him.

Because Romo has declined the pay, the money simply remains with KRMA.

Romo has only been at two KRMA meetings as he was only appointed to the board after the recent resignation of former Bradley Mayor Bruce Adams. Adams had been the village’s representative to the board.

Romo said since all but one of the KRMA board members are employees of governmental bodies, he feels as if the pay is “double dipping” into taxpayer money. KRMA board members compensation was increased in 2007 from $50 per meeting to $600. Romo said the two KRMA meetings where he served as a commissioner have ranged from 60 to 90 minutes. One other KRMA board member, Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore, started declining meeting payments a few months ago.

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson labeled KRMA board pay as “excessive” and make it appear officials are lining their pockets with taxpayer money.

The board is comprised of Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, Kankakee Alderman Carl Brown, Limestone resident Marc Wakat, Kankakee Comptroller Elizabeth Kubal, Aroma Park Mayor Brian Stump, Romo and Schore. Wells-Armstrong, who serves as chairwomen, receives $700 per meeting.

Romo did acknowledge KRMA bylaws do state that if per-meeting pay is not accepted by the commissioner, the money simply remains in KRMA’s general fund.

Village trustees, as well as Watson, asked Romo if he would present a resolution to reconsider this matter at KRMA’s July board meeting. Romo said he would. Romo asked that the village board first ratify the resolution so it would potentially have more impact.

KRMA has been plagued with controversy the past several months regarding former executive director Richard Simms. The agency paid Simms more than a half million dollars for a software application that reportedly doesn’t work. Simms now is under federal investigation.