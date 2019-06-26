Green, Payne honored for symphony service

Two longtime leaders who have played critical roles in the growth of the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra were honored Tuesday night.

Kay Green and Bruce Payne received the Janet Leonard Con Spirito award at the symphony’s annual meeting. The award is emblematic of a lifetime of service to the orchestra.

Both Green and Payne have served at times on the symphony board and on the symphony’s foundation board, the fundraising arm of the artistic group.

Green, the retired superintendent of Kankakee public schools, said she first got involved with the symphony as a young mother in the 1970s. She eventually headed the search committee that led to the hiring of Allan Dennis, who has led the symphony as conductor for more than a quarter of a century.

“He’s the perfect fit,” she said, “with a great knowledge of music and a down-to-earth manner that fits the community.”

Payne was the architect of the formula that has the foundation give a varying portion of its assets to the symphony each year. The percentage varies, but assures continued support while maintaining continuity for the foundation, too.

Green noted that the symphony “enhances the quality of life” for Kankakee County. Her children, she said, had many fond memories of the symphony’s annual Fourth of July Concert, held on the evening of the holiday on the lawn of Kankakee Community College.

Payne said that Dennis and Paul Germano, longtime orchestra musician and last year’s Con Spirito winner, have done a “masterful job building the orchestra.”

The award is named for Janet Leonard, its first recipient. It has been given since 2012. Leonard died May 20. For years, she was an active community volunteer with the symphony, as well as Asbury United Methodist Church, the Kankakee Area YMCA and the Northeast Illinois Area Agency on Aging.

<strong>The upcoming year</strong>

The symphony will have one of its major events of the year July 4. Traditionally, the 4{sup}th{/sup} of July has been a combination of a symphony concert and a fireworks show. This year, however, instead of fireworks, the City of Kankakee is switching to a laser show.

The show will take place at dark on Independence Day at KCC. It will apparently be much more visible from the south side of the river. It will be free to enter KCC, but donations are encouraged.

Gates will open at 4 p.m., with performances by the Kankakee Youth Symphony at 5 p.m., the Kankakee Municipal Band at 6 p.m. and the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. There will be face painting and food vendors.

Next year’s symphony season will be “The Symphony Plays Classics.” Concerts are: Sept. 28, Space Classics, including the music of Star Trek and Star Wars; Nov. 9, Children’s Movies, including the music of “Frozen” and Harry Potter; the Christmas Concert, Dec. 8; Romantic Classics, Feb. 29, including “Beauty and the Beast” and “Phantom of the Opera”; and Dance Classics, April 4, including Remembering the Beatles and Dances from “West Side Story.”