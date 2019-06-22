Five interesting facts about the color pink

A day all its own

Each June 23 brings us National Pink Day, and that means it comes again on Sunday. How about donning a colorful shirt or socks?

Shows support for a cause

The color pink is used to show support for breast cancer awareness.

Once an unknown in China

The people of China were not aware of this color until they had interaction with Western culture.

An unpleasant aspect

A pink slip is used as an informal sort of notification which is given to an employee when she/he is being terminated.

Color apparent in music world

The popular singer Alecia Beth Moore is known professionally as Pink; One of the most prominent rock bands in history is known as Pink Floyd.

