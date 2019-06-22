Far less land for farming

KANKAKEE — Farming still is the most common use of land in Kankakee County, but about 20 percent of the county’s farmland has been taken out of production in recent years.

As of 2017, 72 percent of the county’s land was dedicated to agricultural uses, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website. That compares to 79 percent in 2012 and 89 percent in 2007. The decrease represents 73,000 fewer acres devoted to agriculture.

Kankakee County’s population has increased 7 percent since 2000.

In an interview this week, Chad Miller, manager of the Kankakee County Farm Bureau, said he expected the percentage of farmland in Kankakee County to continue to drop, although probably more slowly than in recent years.

That would be because of planned development near the Bourbonnais Parkway exit on Interstate 57, solar and wind farms and new subdivisions, all of which are eating into existing farmland, Miller said.

“From a community standpoint, we don’t want to stand in the way of economic development. It’s good to see job creation to increase our tax base,” he said.

At the same time, he said it was concerning to see a reduction of a finite resource such as farmland.

Agriculture, Miller said, makes up 17 percent of Kankakee County’s economy and is related to 1 in 12 local jobs.

Because of the unusual flooding on farms around Kankakee County this year, Miller predicted 30 percent of crops won’t be planted, hurting the local economy.

Other counties in rural Illinois aren’t seeing reductions in farmland.

“We’re just so close to Chicago. There are urban pressures such as solar and wind farms, utility projects and proposed rail lines,” he said.

North of Kankakee County, suburban Will County faced such pressures years ago, Miller said. Just 40 percent of the land in Will County now is agricultural, according to the USDA.

On the other hand, 95 percent of land in Iroquois County, to Kankakee County’s south, is agricultural. That number has stayed about the same since 2007.

<strong>The percentage of land devoted to farming in 2017 in selected counties:</strong>

Cook 2%

DuPage 1%

Ford 87%

Grundy 87%

Iroquois 95%

Kankakee 72%

Kendall 67%

Lake 11%

Livingston 90%

Will 40%

Source: USDA