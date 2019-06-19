Community Calendar: June 18, 2019

Thursday, June 20

Gathering Places Garden Tour, Governor Small Memorial Park, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee. Tours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., artisan faire 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., lunch 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 ($20 in advance) and includes tour and lunch. Info. 815-922-0285, kankakeekultivators.org, or on Facebook.

Kankakee Chapter of Toastmasters International, Key City, meets first and third Thursday each month. 6:30 p.m. Kankakee Library, third-floor meeting room. Free.

Scouting In Wonderland, special Girl Scout event at Market Street Theatre, 210 N. Market St., Paxton. Reservations required. $7 per Scout. Scouts learn what it takes to create a show, tour the facility and see “Wonderland! The Musical” before opening night. Info. birish0514@yahoo.com.

For the Love of Libby: A guide to e-resources and electronics, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Limestone Library. Want to know about Libby and other library apps? Attend a program to help you work these apps on your devices to get the most out of your library card.

Thursday, June 20 to Saturday, June 22

Church Rummage Sale,Wilton Center Federated Church, 14101 W. Joliet Road, Manhattan. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 20, 21 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 22. Info. wcfclife.org.

Friday, June 21 — Sunday, June 23

“Wonderland! The Musical,<strong>”</strong> Market Street Theatre, 210 N. Market St., Paxton. $12 per ticket. Friday and Saturday 7 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. Reservations and info. 217-379-7028. Walk-ins welcome. Variety of music and dance. Family-friendly musical adaptation of Lewis Carrol’s “Through the Looking Glass.”

Friday, June 21

Coloring and Coffee, 11 a.m., Limestone Library. Bring coloring books, pencils and markers for a morning session of coloring and socializing with others. Coffee and pastries provided.

Golf Cart Parade and Rockin’ on The Square, Manteno, 5:30 p.m. start at South Marquette Plaza (behind elementary school) and continues on South Creek Drive, east down Cook Street, north on Main Street, to The Square on Second. No need to register ahead. To be entered in best-dressed cart contest, arrive early. Cart must be registered with the Manteno Police Department and be legal. There will be an opportunity to do that at line up. For those who want to pass out candy, someone can walk alongside your cart. Festivities continue until 9:30 p.m. with activities for kids, food for purchase, live music.

Saturday, June 22

No Child Left Indoors, 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. shooting education starts, X-Line Sportsman’s Club, 4800 Exline Club Road, Kankakee. $20 per child, including membership, lunch provided. For children ages 10-16 to learn about shotgun shooting, archery, fishing and trap shooting. All release forms must be completed and signed by parents before child can participate. Spaces limited. Info. 815-735-5036.

LUNGevity Foundation’s Breathe Deep Kankakee, 9 a.m. check in, Kankakee Civic Auditorium, 803 S. 8th St. Run, walk or just sit and socialize. There will be an Honor Wall, so please bring photos and notes in memory of a loved one. DJ, raffle, snacks, kids’ corner. Group is focused on raising money to increase options and outcomes for people affected by lung cancer. Info. lungevity.org/kankakee.

NASA’s 50th Anniversary, a presentation by James Knapp. noon, Limestone Library. A fun, family-friendly presentation about the start of NASA and the first moonwalk.

Monday, June 24

Golf outing to benefit Good Shepherd Manor, Momence. Event is at The Odyssey Venue in Tinley Park. $170 per golfer, $640 foursome. Registration 10:30 a.m., lunch buffet and mini clinic 11 a.m., shotgun start at noon. Prizes, raffles. Info. 815-472-3700, ext. 1014, or janjackson@goodshepherdmanor.org.

Imagination Station, 11 a.m., Limestone Library. Free. Grab your costumes and get ready to play during this story, craft and dress-up program to encourage the growth and creativity of children ages pre-K through second grade. Info. 815-939-1696.

Act Your Heart Out, 5 p.m. Limestone Library. Free. Kids in grades five and older leap into acting. Individuals will be cast to perform in a comedy skit about librarians. Participants get a special backstage pass, and a meet-and-greet with the cast of Acting Out Theatre’s latest production — “You’re a Good Man,Charlie Brown.”

Tuesday, June 25

Evening Storytime, 6:15 p.m., Limestone Library. Free time for kids age 6 months to 5 years (and their parents or guardians) to enjoy a mix of crafts, stories and music while developing a love for reading.

Wednesday, June 26

Vintage Squadron Breakfast, 7:30 a.m., Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month. $7 plus tip. Breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. No dues or memberships required. Info. 815-936-0120.

Puppet Theatre, free, 1 p.m., Limestone Library. For kids in grades 3-5. Students make their own puppets, props and create a story. Then, they set the stage and perform a show for family and friends.

Thursday, June 27

NARFE meeting. National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE). Final meeting of Chapter 1109. Noon, Village Grill, Bradley. Info. 815-929-3724.

Senior Citizens’ Yoga, 10 a.m. Limestone Library. Free. A time for senior citizens to join others for yoga at the library. Chairs are provided, if needed. Info. 815-939-1696.

Essential Oils 101. Free program. 6 p.m. Limestone Library. Learn about the basics of Essential Oils. How to mix them, how to use them, what to use with which oil. Info. 815-939-1696.

Soul Collections Book Discussion, 6:30 p.m. Kankakee Library. Monthly book discussion group that reviews a wide range of book selections featuring African-American authors and themes. June’s selection: Kill ‘Em and Leave written by James McBride.

Friday, June 28

Montgomery Gentry with Mitchell Tenpenny at the Ford County Fair, Melvin. 7:30 p.m., $25 in advance, $30 day of concert; $35 party pit. Info. fordcountyfair.org.

Friday, June 28 — Sunday, June 30

Saturday, June 29

Limestone Township Library’s Summer Reading Program Family Festival. Free. Noon-1:30 p.m. Attractions include a video game bus, balloon animals, face painting, Ruel’s Reps, a craft fair and more. You must be registered for the Summer Reading Program in order to attend. Info. 815-939-1696.

Thursday, July 4

Annual Bourbonnais North End Fourth of July Parade, 10 a.m. (Rain date, Saturday, July 6). Kids compete for best decorated bike, trike, scooter, wagon, stroller or pet. Gather in the cul de sac at Summerfield Lane and Meadowbrook Lane. Parade route goes north on Summerfield to Deer Lane, south on Stone Cutter and ends at Meadowbrook Park. Activities and prizes for kids at the park.

Friday, July 5

Movie in the Park, Legacy Park, Manteno, “The Croods,” free, 7:30 p.m. Bring chairs, blankets. Splash pad, food. Acting Out Theatre provides sneak peak of “Charlie Brown” play.

Tuesday, July 9

A Matter of Balance, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Bourbonnais Township Park District’s Recreation Station, 770 Franklin Ave., Bradley. Free. Eight-week each Tuesday until Aug. 27) fall prevention program. Participants learn to understand that falls are controllable, set goals to increase activity, make changes at home to reduce the rick of falling and exercise to become stronger and more balanced. Register at 815-523-9918.

Tuesday Morning Book Discussion, 10 a.m. Kankakee Library, third-floor meeting room. Meets second Tuesday of each month. The book for July, The Underground Railroad written by Colson Whitehead. Books available on the library’s first floor. Snacks and refreshments provided.

Club Overdue Book Discussion, 7 p.m. Kankakee Library, fourth-floor gallery. Features variety of books, food and discussion. July’s selection is The Immoralists written by Chloe Benjamin.

Thursday, July 11

Everywhere – Homeless Kids: We Can Do Better For Them, a presentation by Diane Nilan. 9 a.m. One Heart One Soul Spirituality Center (lower level), 2041 West State Route 113, Kankakee. The most misunderstood aspect of homelessness is how many kids have no place to call home. Info. sscm-usa.org.

Saturday, July 13

Hippocrates Medical Clinic Health Fair, 9 a.m.-noon. 606 E. Court St., Kankakee. The health fair is designed to provide information and medical care to the underprivileged and those without health care. Info. 815-715-8405.