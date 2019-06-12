Boat shop to close doors

KANKAKEE — Jon Guimond has one more boating season left in him before he closes his Kankakee business, L&G Marine, for good.

Earlier this year, Guimond decided it was time for him to retire. He plans to keep his business at 15 W. Industrial Park Drive, south of Kankakee, running through Labor Day. It’s been open 45 years.

Also retiring is Rick Wegner, who works with Guimond at L&G.

Guimond’s brother, Terry, his longtime business partner, retired to Texas four years ago. And Guimond’s wife, Susan, is planning to retire later this year from Cigna.

Besides retirement, Guimond said he also is closing the business because fewer people are boating on the local section of the Kankakee River. That’s the result of silt filling up the river, making it a less attractive place for recreation, Guimond said. But, he added, the fishing still is good.

“A lot of the customers are sad we’re leaving,” he said. “The hard part is leaving our customers.”

He said he hopes to find a buyer for the business, which is what his customers want.

For years, Guimond played a key role in the annual Kankakee River Regatta, which ended several years ago.

After retiring, Guimond said he and his wife plan to stay in town — at least at first. It helps that five of his seven grandchildren are in the area. Over time, though, Guimond said they might move to Arizona.

With retirement, Guimond said he might have more time for such things as boating. He doesn’t have a boat currently, but might get one again.